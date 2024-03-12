Taskforce suggests aged care funding be based on personal wealth

The final report from the government's Aged Care Taskforce suggests the amount paid by Australians accessing care should be determined by their personal wealth, including superannuation, rejecting the idea of an aged care levy.

On the back of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, the taskforce was established last year to determine the best means of funding the aged care system. Australia's aged care bill is on the rise, coming in at $27.1 billion last financial year, and predicted to reach $42 billion by 2026-27.

Presently, the government funds about 75% of residential aged care and 95% of home care, which the taskforce describes as "not an optimal or fair mix." One of the reasons for this, the taskforce said, is that the older people of the future are typically expected to be wealthier because of the superannuation system, and the number of taxpayers is declining as the population ages.

The taskforce said it has made its recommendations with the aim of not creating new or exacerbating existing intergenerational equity issues.

It has therefore recommended older people make a co-contribution to the cost of their aged care based on their means, noting the superannuation system supports Australians in saving for retirement.

"The government's proposed objective for superannuation is: 'to preserve savings to deliver income for a dignified retirement, alongside government support, in an equitable and sustainable way'. Income from superannuation should be drawn down in retirement to cover health, lifestyle, other living expenses and aged care costs," the report states.

"These superannuation trends, combined with high asset wealth through the family home and other investments, mean increasingly people still have accumulated wealth and income streams when they need to access aged care services. As a result, there is more scope for older people to contribute to their aged care costs by using their accumulated wealth than in previous generations."

It also suggested home ownership status could be considered when determining these co-contributions, saying "encouraging older people to access their wealth, including superannuation and home equity release when appropriate, will enable them to make contributions for services to enjoy a dignified experience in aged care."

Further, it said: "The taskforce suggests the Age Pension status of the participant, with some additional tiers for part-pensioners and non-pensioners, would be a fair and simple way to determine participant co-contributions for aged care services... For non-pensioners, there may be an opportunity for additional differential means testing arrangements based on Commonwealth Seniors Health Card status."

In making these recommendations, the taskforce rejected the concept of a specific tax or levy to fund aged care, as has been previously suggested. Both Royal Commissioners Richard Tracey and Lynelle Briggs recommended a levy of 1% of a person's taxable income be paid to fund the nation's aged care needs; the government at the time did not agree.

"While the taskforce supports government maintaining its central role in funding aged care, it does not support a specific increase to tax rates to fund future rises to aged care funding," the report states.

Overall, there are 23 recommendations to improve the sustainability of aged care, which also include introducing a fee-for-service model for Support at Home, undertaking a review in 2030 with a view to no longer accepting refundable accommodation deposits (RADs) as a form of payment from 2035, and raising awareness as to existing financial products that enable older people to use their wealth in retirement and in support of aged care costs.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) said the taskforce's recommendations are fair and equitable, adding it is relieved part of peoples' superannuation won't be ringfenced to meet costs.

"The recommendations of the Taskforce are in line with ASFA's submission and include changes to charging and means testing arrangements which will ensure that those with accumulated wealth and scope to contribute to the costs of their aged care can do so," ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said.

"Importantly, the taskforce has ruled out ringfencing part of individuals' superannuation for aged care, which is entirely appropriate - given the true objective of super."

She added the phase out of RADs will also lead retirees to have greater confidence to draw down on their super in retirement.

"However, even with a maturing superannuation system, many individuals will have only modest superannuation balances when they are in their 80s and 90s," she said.

"The Superannuation Guarantee going to 12% and there being no further widespread early release of superannuation, such as for housing deposits, will be crucial for future retirees to meet their living expenses, including for aged care when appropriate."