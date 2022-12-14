Newspaper icon
Target market determinations have improved: ASIC

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 DEC 2022   12:35PM

ASIC thinks regulatory intervention has improved lenders target market determinations (TMD), but it still harbours concerns over product descriptions.

ASIC Report 754 focuses on small amount credit contracts (SACCs) due to the overrepresentation of financially vulnerable consumers accessing these products, leading to a higher risk of consumer harm.

The report found that SACC lenders TMDs lacked detail in descriptions of their product and target market.

While all SACC lender TMDs included descriptions of target markets, some used descriptions that were too broad to be meaningful.

"A broad consumer class is unlikely to be sufficient to define the TMD for such loans," the report said.

This is because a TMD based only on a broad objective won't be specific enough to be consistent with the likely objectives, financial situation and needs of consumers.

Moreover, lenders with broad product descriptions risk including consumers who shouldn't be in that target market, including high-risk consumers, such as those with repeat loans.

Another area of concern for ASIC regarded the setting of trigger reviews.

Trigger reviews were found to be too broad and unlikely to lead to reviews of TMDs where a review would be appropriate and were therefore ineffective.

"Review triggers must establish events and circumstances that would reasonably suggest that the target market may no longer be appropriate," ASIC said.

ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said: "Issuing and distributing financial and credit products now requires a consumer-first mindset."

"This means providers genuinely considering the likely objectives, financial situation, and needs of their consumers. These obligations are not a box ticking exercise, but a new page in the regulation of financial products in Australia."

Hughes added that this review is part of a series of initiatives ASIC is undertaking to address compliance with design and distribution obligations (DDO).

"ASIC is working on targeted, risk-based surveillance and enforcement action, including issuing stop orders, and taking other regulatory action to address poor design and distribution of products," he said.

"We are focusing on sectors and products that pose the greatest risks of consumer harm, applying a DDO lens when responding to poor consumer outcomes that we identify."

Read more: ASICTMDSACCTarget market determinationDDOSean HughesAustraliaDesign and distribution obligationsSmall amount credit contracts
Expert Feed

