Talent attraction key to family office growth: KPMG

The growth of local family offices in the past five years is driving an increase in demand for investment and management staff, according to KPMG's Australian Family Office Benchmark Report 2023.

The survey, produced by KPMG together with Agreus and The Table Club, was conducted from late December 2022 to February 2023 and includes responses from 1500 global family offices.

In Australia, over 50% of family offices were established in the last 10 years and have five or fewer employees.

Over half have assets under management (AUM) of between $100 million and $500 million, however there is an increasing percentage of offices with over $1 billion in assets.

Family office chief executives are paid, on average, between $396,001 to $500,000 per annum, as well as an average bonus of 21% - 31% of base salary.

Chief executives of family offices with AUM over $1 billion receive commensurately higher levels of base salary, more than $1 million per annum, and higher percentage bonus entitlements.

By gender, nearly all (92%) of chief executives of family offices are male. Meanwhile, just over 20% are family members, and 36% have come from an investment management background.

Only 27% of Australian family offices offer a long-term incentive plan (LTIP) as compared to the US, where 34% of chief executives are offered a LTIP.

"As a conservative estimate, there are around 2000 family offices across Australia, each managing family wealth for a single family of a cohort of families," KPMG global head of family business Robyn Langsford said.

"Family offices are increasingly shaping themselves with a corporate-style structure reflected in their approaches to investment, succession planning, governance, and recruitment.

"At KPMG, we are often asked by family offices, 'What should I pay my CEO?' Family office principals should take heed that while the data suggests packages are competitive, so too is the demand for talent with the unique skill sets that family offices are looking for."

Across the globe, the survey showed that 40% of family offices are looking to hire staff this year, while 33% of family office professionals will be looking for a new role.

"It's noticeable that being able to retain in-house teams can add to the long-term success of the family office operations as the objectives and purpose of the roles inside the family office become more tightly defined," The Table Club chief executive and founder James Burkitt said.

"We're also conscious of the fact that as employers, family offices are now competing for talent with investment banks and asset managers, as is traditionally the case, but they're also working to attract staff from other family offices as staff mobility within the sector increases."

Langsford added the implication for family offices in Australia, as they mature, will be a requirement to either confirm or refresh the role that the family office plays on behalf of the family.

"The sector is seen as increasingly attractive to professionals with candidates from inside the financial services industry, such as ex-private bankers or former investment analysts," she said.