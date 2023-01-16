Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Talaria appoints chief operating officer

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 16 JAN 2023   12:25PM

Talaria Asset Management has appointed a new chief operating officer to support the growth of the Talaria Global Equity Fund.

Liz Ninness joins the business team, based in Melbourne and working on the Talaria Global Equity Fund.

Ninness replaced Rhys Cahill who has served in the role since November 2020.

Before joining Talaria, Ninness was an executive consultant at National Australia Bank (NAB).

At NAB, she was a member of the leadership team that oversaw the large-scale remediation program following the 2014 ASIC Wealth Management Project.

Ninness has also held operational roles at Digecom Solutions, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Macquarie Group and Ord Minnett.

Talaria chief executive Jamie Mead said Ninness brings invaluable knowledge and experience.

"With over two decades of global financial services experience across a range of sectors, with roles covering operational management, strategy, risk management, compliance and audit, Elizabeth will be a great asset to the Talaria team," Mead said.

Last year, as previously reported by Financial Standard, Talaria also named Lance Oliver as its head of sales; he's responsible for leading the business development team.

