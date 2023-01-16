Talaria appoints chief operating officer

Talaria appoints chief operating officerBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 16 JAN 2023 12:25PM
Read more: Talaria, NAB, Liz Ninness, Jamie Mead, ASIC, Digecom Solutions, Financial Standard, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Lance Oliver, Macquarie Group, National Australia Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Ord Minnett, Rhys Cahill
Talaria Asset Management has appointed a new chief operating officer to support the growth of the Talaria Global Equity Fund.
Liz Ninness joins the business team, based in Melbourne and working on the Talaria Global Equity Fund.
Ninness replaced Rhys Cahill who has served in the role since November 2020.
Before joining Talaria, Ninness was an executive consultant at National Australia Bank (NAB).
At NAB, she was a member of the leadership team that oversaw the large-scale remediation program following the 2014 ASIC Wealth Management Project.
Ninness has also held operational roles at Digecom Solutions, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Macquarie Group and Ord Minnett.
Talaria chief executive Jamie Mead said Ninness brings invaluable knowledge and experience.
"With over two decades of global financial services experience across a range of sectors, with roles covering operational management, strategy, risk management, compliance and audit, Elizabeth will be a great asset to the Talaria team," Mead said.
Last year, as previously reported by Financial Standard, Talaria also named Lance Oliver as its head of sales; he's responsible for leading the business development team.
Related News
Editor's Choice
BlackRock rethinks fundamental equities, PMs depart|
SWFs shrink for first time ever: Report|
Adviser who faked signatures sentenced in court|
JPMorgan says fintech was a fraud, closes business|
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
|Sponsored by
Peaks and valleys: navigating the rocky market landscape
Inflation pressures should moderate, although a likely recession affecting countries around the globe has been brought into sharper relief.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Alison Telfer
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD