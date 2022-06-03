TAL welcomes new chair

Duncan Boyle has retired as chair of TAL, with Mark Joiner set to replace him.

Boyle joined the TAL board as chair in September 2014. Now, after close to eight years, he has decided to retire. In doing so, he hands over the reins to Mark Joiner.

In announcing his decision, Boyle said: "Under chief executive and managing director Brett Clark's leadership TAL has achieved much in the past few years and the company is in a strong financial and operational position."

"There is still more to do, and TAL is well placed to continue to prosper in the future.

"I am delighted at Mr Joiner's appointment and the extensive financial services leadership experience he brings to the role, and I wish him and the team all the best for the next phase of TAL's development."

Joiner is currently chair of QBE Insurance Group in Australia and New Zealand and independent chair of PEXA. He also sits on the board of Latitude Financial Services.

Joiner is best known for his executive career, which included five years as chief financial officer at NAB, and leadership roles with Citigroup and Boston Consulting Group. He is also a former chair of JBWere.

Commenting on his appointment, Joiner said he is delighted to be able to contribute to TAL's next phase of growth.

"I have been impressed by the transformation that has taken place over the last decade to establish TAL as the leading life insurer in Australia and look forward to working with the team to maintain that momentum for the benefit of all our stakeholders," he said.

Bidding farewell to Boyle, TAL acknowledged his leadership throughout an intense period of regulatory and industry change, saying he oversaw TAL during its most significant period of growth in its 150-year history.