TAL group life lead in new role

TAL's executive general manager of group life is set to take on a new role at Zurich in March.

Darren Wickham has been appointed head of group insurance at Zurich, joining the insurer's leadership team.

With about 30 years' experience as an actuary and in superannuation, Wickham has held a series of senior leadership roles at TAL over the last nine years in addition to his current role. These include general manager of group product and pricing and general manager - group life product and pricing, investments and retirement incomes.

Prior to joining TAL, Wickham was a superannuation consultant at Mercer and has also previously held roles with Mellon, Watson Wyatt and Mercantile and General Reinsurance.

He replaces Gerard Kerr, who transitioned to the role on an interim basis shortly before joining ClearView as general manager - life insurance in October. The role was newly created at the time of Kerr's transition as part of Zurich's decision to restructure its insurance business.

As such, a head of retail insurance position was also created, currently filled by head of bancassurance and direct Kieran Forde on an interim basis.

Details of the restructure followed the announcement in September that Zurich's chief distribution officer Kristine Brooks was departing. She has since joined Milford Asset Management as head of Australia.