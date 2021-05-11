NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
TAL fund in SFT
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   11:52AM

TAL Superannuation and Insurance Fund members will be transferred to a new fund under a successor fund transfer.

On 31 May 2021, all members of the $1.1 billion TAL Superannuation and Insurance Fund will be transferred to Mercer Super Trust by way of a successor fund transfer.

TAL Life will remain the insurer but Mercer will become administrator.

In November 2020, TAL moved most Accelerated Protection customers with their insurance through the fund to TAL Super by way of a successor fund transfer.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Now, those customers will be moved to Mercer.

The trustee for the fund recently reviewed the super and insurance arrangements it offers, determining that it is in the interests of members to transfer their benefits to the Mercer Super Trust.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

There will be no impact to insurance premiums.

However, fees are likely to reduce for most members.

For example, the admin fee in the Australian Shares option will reduce from 1.20% to 0.39%.

Mercer was recently the beneficiary of another successor fund transfer when the Factory Mutual Insurance Company Super defined benefit fund moved members to Mercer Super Trust.

Read more: TAL SuperInsurance FundMercer Super TrustTAL SuperannuationAccelerated ProtectionAustralian SharesFactory Mutual Insurance Company SuperSFTTAL Life
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Defined benefit fund in SFT
Mergers prompt 13% fee drop
Mercer hires from Australian Unity
Hostplus axes manager
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
Life insurers recognised for innovation
Fees fall after super mergers: Research
Kogan Super reports growth
Life insurers prepare for grilling
Group premiums rise 34%
Editor's Choice
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.
Pengana appoints manager
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
KARREN VERGARA
Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.
Investec fund in management buyout
KARREN VERGARA
Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.