TAL fund in SFT

TAL Superannuation and Insurance Fund members will be transferred to a new fund under a successor fund transfer.

On 31 May 2021, all members of the $1.1 billion TAL Superannuation and Insurance Fund will be transferred to Mercer Super Trust by way of a successor fund transfer.

TAL Life will remain the insurer but Mercer will become administrator.

In November 2020, TAL moved most Accelerated Protection customers with their insurance through the fund to TAL Super by way of a successor fund transfer.

Now, those customers will be moved to Mercer.

The trustee for the fund recently reviewed the super and insurance arrangements it offers, determining that it is in the interests of members to transfer their benefits to the Mercer Super Trust.

There will be no impact to insurance premiums.

However, fees are likely to reduce for most members.

For example, the admin fee in the Australian Shares option will reduce from 1.20% to 0.39%.

Mercer was recently the beneficiary of another successor fund transfer when the Factory Mutual Insurance Company Super defined benefit fund moved members to Mercer Super Trust.