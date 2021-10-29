NEWS
Investment

T. Rowe Price to acquire credit manager

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 29 OCT 2021   12:22PM

The US$1.61 trillion investment manager is set to take over alternative credit management firm Oak Hill Advisors (OHA).

T. Rowe Price will pay US$4.2 billion for 100% of OHA with US$3.3 billion payable at closing, approximately 74% in cash and 26% in T. Rowe Price common stock, and up to an additional US$900 million in cash upon the achievement of certain business milestones beginning in 2025.

Following the acquisition, OHA will transition into T. Rowe Price's private markets platform and will further accelerate the firm's expansion into alternative investment markets.

OHA has US$53 billion in funds under management across private, distressed, special situations, liquid, structured credit and real asset strategies.

As such, there is limited overlap between the investment strategies of the two firms and is anticipated to facilitate benefits of scale for investors and borrowers.

Both T. Rowe Price and OHA expect to leverage distribution opportunities and develop products and strategies for wealth and retail channels.

T. Rowe Price has committed US$500 million for co-investment and seed capital alongside OHA management and investors. Over time, both firms intend to explore opportunities to expand into other alternative asset categories.

"While we are committed to our long-term strategy to grow our business organically, we have also taken a deliberate and thoughtful approach to considering adding new capabilities through acquisitions that advance our business strategy," T. Rowe Price chief executive Bill Stromberg said.

"OHA meets the high bar we have set for inorganic opportunities, and their proven private credit expertise will help us meet our clients' demand for alternative credit."

OHA will operate as a standalone business within T. Rowe Price and will maintain its investment approach, team and organisational culture.

OHA founder and chief executive Glenn August added: "Joining with T. Rowe Price will better position us to meet the evolving investment needs of clients, as well as the financing needs of companies and financial sponsors, while maintaining our record of measured and thoughtful growth."

"T. Rowe Price and OHA share a consistent approach, focusing on investment excellence, integrity, collaborative culture, and client partnership, that will help us build a stronger combined organization. I am grateful for the hard work and commitment of our team members and looking forward to the opportunities ahead."

