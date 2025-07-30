T. Rowe Price brings research equity strategy down under

The $2.6 trillion asset manager has launched its actively managed Global Structured Research Equity Strategy in Australia, complementing its existing suite of products.

The fund leverages T. Rowe Price's global research platform to provide investors diversified exposure to the global equity market by holding between 750 and 1000 stocks, the manager said.

It offers a low tracking error alternative to passive allocations and is structured to be similar to those of the MSCI All Country World ex Australia Net Index, with stock selection as the primary source of excess returns.

The strategy also has less exposure to "extreme style" or "sector leadership changes" across different markets and has launched in both hedged and unhedged Australian Unit Trust solutions.

T. Rowe Price head of Australia and New Zealand Darren Hall said Australian investors will now be able to leverage the firm's bottom-up fundamental research capabilities.

"The Global Structured Research Equity Strategy complements our existing global equity strategies by offering investors a differentiated solution - one that combines the benefits of a benchmark-oriented portfolio with the deep insights and stock-picking expertise of our experienced analysts," Hall said.

"This enables us to address a broader range of investor preferences and objectives as part of our comprehensive global equities offering.

"We pride ourselves on our bottom-up fundamental research, so it is extremely pleasing to offer Australian investors access to a portfolio that harnesses the best of what we do."

T. Rowe Price's structured research equity strategies collectively manage over $135 billion as of 31 December 2024.