Superannuation

Systemic disadvantages create retirement insecurity: HESTA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 JUN 2022   12:05PM

HESTA has submitted that applying the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) principles in Australia would lead to greater certainty and returns for super members.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said as a super fund with First Nations members and as an investor seeking to maximise members' long-term financial outcomes, it holds an obligation to advance the ambitions of reconciliation in Australia.

"Our superannuation system was intended to benefit all Australians; however, the systemic disadvantage faced by many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples during their working lives means that they also face increased financial insecurity in retirement," Blakey said.

"There are many benefits to applying the UNDRIP principles in Australia. Not only will it help improve social and financial outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, but we believe it can help improve financial outcomes for investors, resulting in stronger returns for our members."

Last month, the industry fund made a senate submission into the Australian application of the UNDRIP, outlining the risks and implications for investors when the rights of First Peoples weren't upheld.

HESTA's submission made specific mention of Rio Tinto's destruction of the culturally significant Juukan Gorge. Though it also noted a silver lining in the proceeding constructive collaboration between First Nations, businesses and investor communities.

Similarly, the Responsible Investment Association of Australia (RIAA) noted that the destruction of the Juukan Gorge in 2020 marked a turning point in the broader awareness of the value and importance of country.

A RIAA statement said: "As a result, new and unlikely partnerships are coming together. These partnerships aim to reconcile and build a collective understanding of place, that recognises the significance of country and heritage as foundations for a more resilient, dynamic and connected society."

Also in its submission, HESTA said that as long-term investors it believed in strong and respectful stakeholder relationships as being essential to stimulating long-term company value. It added that there was a high level of support for the application principles of UNDRIP in the Australian investment sector.

Likewise, Australian companies and industry peak bodies have also shown public support of the UNDRIP principles. Evidently, in 2020, KPMG, the University of Technology Sydney and the Global Compact Network Australia united to publish a business guide on UNDRIP implementation.

Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007, the UNDRIP is the most comprehensive international instrument on the rights of indigenous peoples. It establishes a universal framework of minimum standards for the survival, dignity and well-being of the Indigenous peoples around the world.

The Australian Human Rights Commission says the declaration is particularly significant because "Indigenous peoples, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, were involved in its drafting."

While Australia endorsed the UNDRIP in 2009, HESTA attests that a legislative gap has endured. HESTA said that community and stakeholder efforts alone will only go so far in its support for the application of UNDRIP principles.

"We are calling on federal and state governments to create legislation aligned with UNDRIP that will provide investors certainty about the level of human rights-based risk at companies in which they invest," Blakey said.

"The application of the UNDRIP in legislation will create alignment for corporations and investors who already publicly support these principles and send appropriate signals to those who do not."

Read more: UNDRIPHESTAJuukan GorgeAustralian Human Rights CommissionDebby BlakeyGlobal Compact Network AustraliaIndigenous AustraliansKPMGResponsible Investment AssociationRio TintoUnited Nations General AssemblyUniversity of Technology Sydney
