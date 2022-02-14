Synchron names new state manager

Synchron added a new state manager to its network to cover South Australia and Northern Territory.

Emma Crothers joins as the South Australia and Northern Territory state manager, based in Adelaide.

She most recently ran her own consultancy Fusion Practice Solutions, a project management and administration support services to financial advice firms.

Prior to launching her business, she worked at AIA for nearly six years in client development roles, and worked at Westpac, Professional Investment Services and Bank SA.

Her appointment follows the passing of former South Australia and Northern Territory state manager Chris Regenass in January.

The group's director Don Trapnell commented that Crother's experience in working with financial advisers and the fact that she is a Synchron NextGen graduate, means she has an excellent understanding of the challenges and ambitions of Synchron advisers.

"We are looking forward to working with her as she continues to grow and develop our adviser force in South Australia and the Northern Territory," he said.

Synchron recently appointed Phil Osborne as general manager of compliance on February 1.