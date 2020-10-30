Synchron hires from MLC Life

Synchron has announced it hired a new state manager from MLC Life Insurance.

Sarah Congdon has been appointed as Sychron's new Victorian state manager effective 30 October 2020.

Congdon joins Synchron after 10 years as a business development manager with MLC Life Insurance.

Congdon worked on the Synchron account as part of her role with the life insurer and also worked for a period of time as an insurance adviser.

Synchron director Don Trapnell said he was delighted to welcome her to the Synchron team.

"Sarah has extensive industry experience and an excellent understanding of insurance, financial advice and practice development," Trapnell said.

"She is also a 2017 NextGen graduate and a highly-valued member of the Synchron community."

Congdon began her career as an insurance specialist with Commonwealth Bank and also worked in London as a senior secretary for Morgan Stanley.

"I have always been impressed by the Synchron culture, the sense of community and inclusiveness amongst its staff and advisers and the integrity of its management team," Congdon said.

"I'm already enjoying working with Synchron's Victorian advisers, who have shown a refreshing willingness to support each other and share ideas. I'm really looking forward to helping them explore opportunities that further grow and develop their practices."

Congdon will replace Jason Milosevski, who has been Victorian state manager since 2015. Trapnell thanked him for his work and contribution to the role.

"Jason has made a very valuable contribution to Synchron, introducing innovative ways for the Synchron community to connect, including our adviser Mastermind sessions," he said.

"He leaves with our very best wishes for the future."