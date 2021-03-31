Synchron appoints Queensland manager

Dealer group Synchron has a new state manager for Queensland.

Ben Donohue steps into the role, joining from Challenger where he was a business development manager.

"Ben began working in financial services in 2005 and was most recently a business development manager with Challenger Limited in Brisbane," Synchron director Don Trapnell said.

"He brings with him an enormous amount of enthusiasm for the industry and a passion for adviser engagement."

Prior to joining Challenger, Donohue was a senior business development manager at Asteron Life and a case manager in underwriting at ING.

"I very much look forward to working with Synchron's Queensland advice firms," Donohue said.

"Domiciled from Cairns to the Gold Coast, Synchron's Queensland advisers are delivering outstanding client outcomes, ranging from child cover to aged care.

"I'm very pleased that I will be helping them to further build and develop their practices and make the most of the many opportunities available in the current environment."

Synchron has been one of the dealer groups to benefit from the state of flux in the financial advice industry as major institutions have exited wealth.

It picked up dozens of AMP advisers in 2020 and is now one of the largest dealer groups in the country.