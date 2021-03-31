NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Synchron appoints Queensland manager
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 MAR 2021   12:02PM

Dealer group Synchron has a new state manager for Queensland.

Ben Donohue steps into the role, joining from Challenger where he was a business development manager.

"Ben began working in financial services in 2005 and was most recently a business development manager with Challenger Limited in Brisbane," Synchron director Don Trapnell said.

"He brings with him an enormous amount of enthusiasm for the industry and a passion for adviser engagement."

Prior to joining Challenger, Donohue was a senior business development manager at Asteron Life and a case manager in underwriting at ING.

"I very much look forward to working with Synchron's Queensland advice firms," Donohue said.

"Domiciled from Cairns to the Gold Coast, Synchron's Queensland advisers are delivering outstanding client outcomes, ranging from child cover to aged care.

"I'm very pleased that I will be helping them to further build and develop their practices and make the most of the many opportunities available in the current environment."

Synchron has been one of the dealer groups to benefit from the state of flux in the financial advice industry as major institutions have exited wealth.

It picked up dozens of AMP advisers in 2020 and is now one of the largest dealer groups in the country.

Read more: INGSynchronAsteron LifeBen DonohueChallenger LimitedDon Trapnel
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Synchron demands clarity from insurers
Industry fund promotes for GM role
Ignition Advice expands team
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
Retail fund ups premiums
PPS Mutual hires from Synchron
Synchron hires from MLC Life
Adviser sentenced to eight years' prison
MS sufferer fights CommInsure definition
Calls for consent forms, opt-ins to be scrapped
Editor's Choice
Multiples paid for client books dip
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
How much financial advisers can expect to sell a book of investment and superannuation clients for has decreased over the last two years, according to a new valuation report.
LIC seeks options for performance woes
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:40PM
Listed investment company Templeton Global Growth Fund (TGG) is considering a range of options to salvage shareholder value after a period of poor returns and consistent discount to its net-tangible assets.
Synchron appoints Queensland manager
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:02PM
Dealer group Synchron has a new state manager for Queensland.
Mercer creates new sales, strategy roles
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:54AM
Mercer has made appointments for two newly created roles in its Pacific region leadership team.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0C6bX0sJ