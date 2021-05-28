Sydney digital adviser wins UK client

A Sydney digital advice business has won a UK wealth management firm with $51 billion in assets as a client.

Ignition Advice will provide digital advice to M&G Wealth.

M&G Wealth has £28 billion in assets under management and is part of London Stock Exchange listed M&G plc.

Ignition's offering is expected to be effective in the last quarter year. Advice will still be provided by M&G's human advisers but will be underpinned by technology that automates processes like fact find, online submission and sustainability report creations.

"The service will initially be targeted at the company's existing customers before being offered more widely and will reduce the time and cost to deliver advice, allowing improved outcomes for those seeking to invest or retire with smaller sums of money," Ignition said in a statement.

"The service will be delivered through M&G Wealth's existing advisers and be complementary to the much wider support M&G plc provides to independent financial advisers."

M&G Wealth Advice deputy chief executive Richard Caldicott said Ignition was chosen after thorough due diligence.

"We want as many people as possible to access advice in an efficient, understandable, convenient, affordable and sustainable way," Caldicott said.

"There is no doubt that there is a large population of investors who would benefit greatly from financial advice but they perceive it to be inaccessible and too costly. This is at the root of the advice gap and something we are fully focused on addressing.

Ignition was founded in Sydney in 2014 by Mike Giles and Mark Fordree and has offices in London and Dublin. It has recently restructured its senior leadership and board.