Investment
Sustainable ETF demand skyrockets
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 4 SEP 2020   12:32PM

The growth in sustainable index funds shows no sign of abating as assets under management double to US$250 billion in just three years.

That is according to research firm Morningstar, highlighting the changing attitudes of investors bending toward ESG-conscious products, which has been particularly heightened during the global pandemic.

As of June 30, Morningstar looked at 534 sustainable index funds with collective assets under management of US$250 billion ($343.6bn), the majority of which are domiciled in Europe (76%), followed by the US and the rest of the world.

"Europe's dominance is largely a reflection of the age of its sustainable fund market. Asset levels are supported by institutional investors with sustainable mandates, particularly Scandinavian public pension, sovereign wealth, and insurance funds," Morningstar wrote.

This is thanks to countries like France making climate-related reporting for institutional investors mandatory, thus forcing sustainability onto the investment agenda.

Both the number of products and the money invested in exchange-traded funds have proliferated over the past three years. Globally, the total number of sustainable index funds has risen by half to 3432.

Meanwhile, MSCI remains the leader in the sustainable indexing space. About two thirds of all global assets invested in passive sustainable funds track an MSCI benchmark.

US asset manager Northern Trust is the largest player in the sustainable index fund space, while BlackRock/iShares is the dominant European ETF provider.

While most of the growth in ESG indexed funds stems from equities, the passive sustainable fixed-income space remains at an "embryonic stage," particularly outside of Europe, Morningstar said.

Still, the lack of consistent and reliable ESG data has been the source of ongoing frustration in all jurisdictions, the research paper noted.

"Data coverage can be incomplete and expensive to gather and verify, particularly in developing markets, where the differences between companies is arguably greatest. Even in developed markets, shortcomings have prompted a sustained push for improved and standardised disclosures," it reads.

Research by Lonsec recently echoed similar sentiments, criticising a system that is confusing and lacks transparency.

