Survey shows impact of inflation on industry pay rises

New data has highlighted the roles within banking and financial services that will receive pay rises in excess of inflation and those that won't.

According to the latest Robert Walters Salary Survey, those who can expect a median increase are wealth management client services managers (36% increase), fund administrators (33.3% increase), wealth management associates (29.4% increase), corporate and institutional banking associates (23.8% increase) and fund accountants (22.2% increase).

On the other hand, it said roles securing rises behind inflation are investment associates with a 5.7% increase, associate director of corporate & FI with 5.6%, middle-office analyst with a 4.9% increase, wealth management regional manager with a 4.8% increase and director, private banking with a 4% increase.

The roles that are most in demand within banking and finance are junior investment operations staff who have one to two years' experience, corporate, institutional credit and credit risk staff, and business development associates and or managers.

Robert Walters Australia and New Zealand managing director Shay Peters said the survey indicates several sectors across banking and finance that have seen wages consistently increase over the last few years.

"But we now are entering a time where inflation is rising at an even faster rate," he explained.

"The recruitment market is still busy within banking and financial services, with lots of hiring taking place and ongoing candidate shortages meaning there is still an upward pressure on salary levels - but there are instances where salary increases are falling below that CPI metric."

For the first time, sector pay increases have been plotted against CPI, which uncovers the "true impact" of inflationary pressures on people's take home pay.

Robert Walters explained over the 12 months to the September 2022 quarter, CPI rose to 7.3%.

"Meaning anyone who received a rise in pay below that figure over the period suffered a 'real-terms' pay cut - a salary increase below inflation," it said.

Out of the 1500 candidates and employers from across Australia, a whopping 78% of white-collar workers said if they don't get a pay rise that beats inflation in the next 12 months, they will look for a new job.

Alarmingly, 56% of employers said they do not expect to offer salary increases above inflation, adding to the fears of a looming stand-off.

Of those surveyed, 97% of candidates told researchers that the minimum fair pay rise during the current cost of living crisis would either need to match or surpass inflation, showing expectations among the workforce are growing increasingly disconnected from the expectations of those doing the recruiting.

"Looking to 2023, with the macroeconomic conditions at hand the sector will need to continue its focus on loyal customer base, increasing wealth for customers and banks and continue to digitise operation," explained Peters.