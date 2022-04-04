Superhero to offer Qantas points

In Qantas' latest financial services partnership, Superhero users can win a share of one million Qantas points.

To enter the draw for the points, Superhero investors must have linked their Qantas Frequent Flyer number to their Superhero account and complete an Australian or US share or ETF trade via their Superhero trading account in April.

Every eligible trade on the Superhero platform is counted as one entry and Superhero investors can enter a maximum of three times per day. Investors with individual, trust, company, SMSF and minor trading accounts are also all eligible to enter.

The giveaway will conclude on 30 April 2022 and 10 winners will be chosen on May 1, each winning 100,000 Qantas points.

In 2019, AustralianSuper was offering 20,000 Qantas points to each new member. The promotion sparked some criticism from the industry, with concerns it conflicted with the sole purpose test.

Last month, ASIC announced it would take part in worldwide work on the changing landscape of retail trading markets as part of the International Organization of Securities Commissions Retail Market Conduct Task Force.

The Task Force has identified several emerging concerns coinciding with the unprecedented surge in retail trading, particularly by new investors.

Part of what the review is concerned about is examined the driving forces underpinning conduct such as increased gamification, widespread self-directed trading and the influence of social media on investor behaviour.