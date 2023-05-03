Superhero to launch adviser platform

The platform, set to hit the market in the first half of next year, will focus on providing accessible investment and superannuation portfolio solutions to better serve financial advisers and their clients.

Superhero chief executive and co-founder John Winters said: "Our new platform will assist advisers in providing a better experience, allow them to build and manage portfolios and assist them in providing advice to their clients across both super and non-super."

Platform features include allowing advisers and dealer groups to open new accounts and view their portfolio of clients and investments. Users will also be able to build and manage portfolios and allocations and access a range of pre-built portfolios from leading managers. They will also be able to place individual share trades on client accounts and download comprehensive tax and performance reports for clients.

Specific benefits across superannuation include the ability to open Superhero Super accounts, manage superannuation investments for clients, download comprehensive tax and performance reports for clients and change beneficiary nominations, it said.

"Superhero's focus has always been about providing value and launching an adviser platform is a tangible example of this focus. Our adviser platform will provide a fully digital option to better support Australia's 16,000 financial advisers," said Winters.

He added that financial advice has become increasingly inaccessible for many Australians in recent years.

"Ultimately we want to create a platform that can help advisers deliver more seamless, affordable and understandable advice to more people," he said.

"We also want to enable Australians to get more involved with their finances, to learn, engage and manage their wealth with their advisers."