Superhero to launch adviser platform

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 MAY 2023   12:27PM

The platform, set to hit the market in the first half of next year, will focus on providing accessible investment and superannuation portfolio solutions to better serve financial advisers and their clients.

Superhero chief executive and co-founder John Winters said: "Our new platform will assist advisers in providing a better experience, allow them to build and manage portfolios and assist them in providing advice to their clients across both super and non-super."

Platform features include allowing advisers and dealer groups to open new accounts and view their portfolio of clients and investments. Users will also be able to build and manage portfolios and allocations and access a range of pre-built portfolios from leading managers. They will also be able to place individual share trades on client accounts and download comprehensive tax and performance reports for clients.

Specific benefits across superannuation include the ability to open Superhero Super accounts, manage superannuation investments for clients, download comprehensive tax and performance reports for clients and change beneficiary nominations, it said.

"Superhero's focus has always been about providing value and launching an adviser platform is a tangible example of this focus. Our adviser platform will provide a fully digital option to better support Australia's 16,000 financial advisers," said Winters.

He added that financial advice has become increasingly inaccessible for many Australians in recent years.

"Ultimately we want to create a platform that can help advisers deliver more seamless, affordable and understandable advice to more people," he said.

"We also want to enable Australians to get more involved with their finances, to learn, engage and manage their wealth with their advisers."

Editor's Choice

ASX Partnership Program hits snag

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:46PM
The Australian Securities Exchange has hit a snag with its $70 million CHESS Replacement Partnership Program, flagging it will need longer stakeholder engagement than expected.

Jones calls for taxonomy to clarify greenwashing

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:42PM
Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones said that without a sustainable finance taxonomy, regulators will only be able to catch the "most egregious" examples of greenwashing in Australia.

Ord Minnett cops $888k fine over buyback

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:31PM
ASIC's Market Disciplinary Panel handed Ord Minnett an $888,000 infringement notice over two contraventions of market integrity rules which occurred when conducting a buyback.

GBST acquires WealthConnect platform

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:18PM
GBST has bolstered its fintech portfolio by acquiring WealthConnect, the flagship product of the now-defunct financial software provider Creativemass, for an undisclosed amount.

