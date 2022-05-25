Newspaper icon
Superhero board signs former ASIC boss

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 MAY 2022   12:25PM

Former ASIC chair James Shipton has joined the board of Superhero.

The trading platform, which launched in September 2020, has close to 200,000 investors and rolled out zero brokerage US share trading as well as its flagship superannuation offering.

The appointment coincides with Superhero's expansion into the cryptocurrency market and international launch in New Zealand.

Shipton shared his excitement at the new role.

"I am delighted to join the board of such an innovative and high growth business, which has made major leaps forward in building new-age financial services infrastructure and democratising finance in Australia," he said.

"I'm eager to help Superhero grow and leverage my industry knowledge to further develop a world-class investment solution for both Australians and investors abroad."

Shipton joins the Superhero board alongside chair Philip Crutchfield QC, fellow non-executive director Di Challenor and Superhero co-founders John Winters and Wayne Baskin.

Winters said it was a privilege to have someone of Shipton's calibre join the board.

"James' experience and understanding of Australia's financial services sector will be of incredible value to Superhero as we look to develop our product," he said.

Crutchfield also praised the new addition.

"James' appointment is a fantastic addition to Superhero. His extensive experience in financial services made him an ideal candidate to join our board as we continue to innovate and grow," he said.

Shipton's re-entry into corporate Australia comes one year after stepping down from ASIC after it was found he had been significantly overpaid, including ASIC paying almost $120,000 to cover his personal tax advice.

The former corporate watchdog boss was cleared of any wrongdoing but still ended his tenure (2018- 2021) two years early, citing the regulator's best interests.

Before joining ASIC, Shipton was the executive director of Harvard Law School's Program on International Financial Systems. He has also previously led the Hong Kong regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission.

He has over 20 years of experience in leadership roles across financial markets, regulation, law, and academia - both internationally and in Australia, including long service at Goldman Sachs.

