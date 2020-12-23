SuperConcepts appoints interim chief executive

AMP's SuperConcepts has appointed its chief information officer as the interim chief executive after incumbent Lara Bourguignon resigned earlier this month.

Grant Christensen moved into the role on December 18.

He joined SuperConcepts in 2006 and has worked in the SMSF industry for 15 years. He has experience across sales, marketing, customer service, risk and compliance, SuperConcepts said in a statement.

He ran the SuperConcepts YourSMSF administration business for two years, the firm said.

"Grant is an exceptional internal candidate with a detailed knowledge of the business and the services we provide having fulfilled several executive roles within the SuperConcepts Group since 2006," SuperConcepts chair Stuart Forsyth said.

"This gives us stability and continuity into 2021 which will see the culmination of four years of transformation that will deliver better administration services and software solutions to our clients."

Outgoing chief executive Bourguignon's resignation was announced in mid-December. She also held the role of managing director of superannuation, retirement and platforms for AMP Australia.

"Lara has achieved great things in her time as [chief executive], including rolling out significant improvements to the SuperMate platform, the internal workflow system, managing the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to a flexible workforce and elevating the SuperConcepts Net Promoter Score (NPS) by 41.5% in just over 12 months," Forsyth said.