Superannuation

Super unit boosts Equity Trustees performance

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 20 AUG 2021   12:11PM

Equity Trustees' major superannuation client wins in the last financial year saw the business unit more than triple its assets.

The superannuation business' funds grew from $11.2 billion to $33.6 billion year on year. It now provides trustee services to more than 600,000 members across 15 super funds.

This was driven by new wins, signing up major clients like AMP Life and HUB24 in July and August 2020 respectively. Findex subsidiary Centric and the Aracon Superannuation Fund were also new mandates.

Equity Trustees managing director Mick O'Brien said because of the super unit's strong performance, its financial reporting lines was split into three trustee service areas: trustee and wealth, superannuation and corporate.

"This will enable each business to focus and prosper in its areas of strength as well as improving transparency," he said.

In total, the firm's funds under management, administration and supervision (FUMAS) jumped 43% to $144 billon, its full-year results to June 2021 show.

Total FUMAS was also boosted by the corporate trustees and securitisation unit, which had eight new fund manager client mandates. Clients included ANZ, Cordis, EFM, Lakehouse, Northern Trust and Triple Eight.

O'Brien said the corporate business unit had another strong year, with funds under supervision growing by $19.1 billion to over $100 billion.

Overall, the firm saw revenue rise 5.9% year on year to $101 million. Net profit after tax increased 12.1% year on year to $21.5 million.

"The results were achieved even as we continued to invest in the high growth areas of the business, where our expertise is in demand," he said.

Chair Carol Schwartz said good governance was at the core of Equity Trustees' operations. She thanked former chair Jeff Kennett and board members Alice Williams, Jim Minto and Kelly O'Dwyer for their contributions.

"It is particularly pleasing that during a tumultuous year in the markets, we were still able to provide healthy support to the for-purpose sector on behalf of our philanthropy and estates clients. During the year we distributed grants and bequests totalling more than $96 million," she said.

Read more: Equity TrusteesMick O'BrienCarol SchwartzJeff KennettJim Minto
