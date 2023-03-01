Super tax break crackdown to hit $410bn in savings

Rainmaker Information estimates the $3 million superannuation cap would impact $410 billion of savings for around 100,000 Australians.

Although only a small proportion of Australians hold $3 million or more in superannuation, they own a disproportionately high share of super savings, representing 13% of all assets in the market.

Not-profit super funds, including Australian Retirement Trust, UniSuper, Commonwealth Super Scheme, and BT Super, have the most affluent members across all ages among APRA-regulated funds. This suggests that individuals with significant balances in retail funds may have migrated to self-managed super funds (SMSFs), Rainmaker Information said.

This is another case study of how retail super has lost the superannuation war, it added.

According to the ATO, SMSFs with balances over $5 million account for only 4.7% of all funds, yet they hold a substantial 29% of total SMSF assets ($251 billion). This means there are approximately 28,100 SMSFs with 56,000 members, each with an average balance of $2.5 million, which is near the $3 million cap threshold.

Therefore, the super balance cap implications are potentially significant for these high-net-worth individuals and their SMSFs, making it a crucial issue for them to consider.

Rainmaker Information executive director Alex Dunnin said introducing superannuation caps, such as the proposed taxation changes, would bring more equity to the system in principle. However, it would affect only a small percentage of the population while impacting a disproportionate share of superannuation savings.

While these measures would save the budget a few billion in taxation subsidies, the political fight they could ignite might not be worth it, he added.

Industry bodies, including Super Consumers Australia, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) and Financial Services Council (FSC) welcomed the increase in tax rates for super balances over $3 million.

Super Consumers Australia director Xavier O'Halloran said: "The proposed changes will only affect a very small percentage of people with very high balances."

"Our modelling shows that the average person, with the support of the age pension, only needs $258,000 in super to maintain their standard of living in retirement; those people won't be affected by these changes."

Many industry bodies also advocated for the revenue raised from the super cap to be utilised to address inequalities in the system.

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said: "We believe the government should use the extra savings generated through this measure to address some of the other inequities in the system, such as increasing the low-income superannuation tax offset (LISTO) ceiling to $45,000 a year to ensure low-income workers are not paying more tax on their super than on their wages."

Similarly, FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said: "The FSC urges the government to commit to using the revenue raised from the $3 million cap to improve equity in the superannuation system, particularly paying superannuation contributions on the government paid parental leave scheme."

Meanwhile, Chartered Accountants ANZ opposed the government's contentious policy, claiming that superannuation policy in Australia is like trying to shoot down a moving target flying in circles over shifting goalposts.

While Chartered Accountants ANZ agreed with the objective of brining more equity to the system, it questions the fairness of penalising a small number of people who followed the rules.

The industry body also raised concerns about possible unintended consequences, including issues with multiple accounts and unfunded superannuation, distortions in the market, impact on divorce settlements, and the tax treatment of capital gains under the new policy.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor also critiqued the government's proposed policy as labelling it another election promise.

"It's clear that Labor is prepared to break a promise to change more tax," he said.

"They've [Labor] decided to move the goalposts and frankly, that's not good enough and we're not going to be part of it."

In the ongoing debate about the fairness of the proposed policy, one crucial detail seems to have been overlooked: the $3 million cap on super fund tax concessions is a throwback to the Reasonable Benefits Limits (RBLs) of the past. While industry bodies have been vocal about the potential impact of the cap, this historical context has not received much attention.

The ATO used to set RBLs for individuals with high superannuation balances, whereby those exceeding the cap received the concessional tax rate only on the amount below the limit. The government incentivised pension payments by setting a higher cap for those using their super for an income stream pension compared to those taking a lump sum.

"While the concept of a superannuation cap seems new, it's not. It's simply a return to Reasonable Benefit Limits that operated up until 2007," Dunnin said.

"RBLs were limits above which fund members would no longer be eligible for the 15% concessional tax on their investments. The delightful irony is that is the $3 million cap that the government wants to introduce from 2026 is exactly what the RBL would be in 2026 if they had continued.

"RBLs were formally abandoned in 2007 as they became incredibly complex to administer. They were replaced by the intricate web of contribution caps, including age-based contributions caps, that ever since have been compliance nightmares for high income fund members and their financial advisers, and accountants."