Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super tax break crackdown to hit $410bn in savings

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 MAR 2023   12:47PM

Rainmaker Information estimates the $3 million superannuation cap would impact $410 billion of savings for around 100,000 Australians.

Although only a small proportion of Australians hold $3 million or more in superannuation, they own a disproportionately high share of super savings, representing 13% of all assets in the market.

Not-profit super funds, including Australian Retirement Trust, UniSuper, Commonwealth Super Scheme, and BT Super, have the most affluent members across all ages among APRA-regulated funds. This suggests that individuals with significant balances in retail funds may have migrated to self-managed super funds (SMSFs), Rainmaker Information said.

This is another case study of how retail super has lost the superannuation war, it added.

According to the ATO, SMSFs with balances over $5 million account for only 4.7% of all funds, yet they hold a substantial 29% of total SMSF assets ($251 billion). This means there are approximately 28,100 SMSFs with 56,000 members, each with an average balance of $2.5 million, which is near the $3 million cap threshold.

Therefore, the super balance cap implications are potentially significant for these high-net-worth individuals and their SMSFs, making it a crucial issue for them to consider.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Rainmaker Information executive director Alex Dunnin said introducing superannuation caps, such as the proposed taxation changes, would bring more equity to the system in principle. However, it would affect only a small percentage of the population while impacting a disproportionate share of superannuation savings.

While these measures would save the budget a few billion in taxation subsidies, the political fight they could ignite might not be worth it, he added.

Industry bodies, including Super Consumers Australia, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) and Financial Services Council (FSC) welcomed the increase in tax rates for super balances over $3 million.

Super Consumers Australia director Xavier O'Halloran said: "The proposed changes will only affect a very small percentage of people with very high balances."

"Our modelling shows that the average person, with the support of the age pension, only needs $258,000 in super to maintain their standard of living in retirement; those people won't be affected by these changes."

Many industry bodies also advocated for the revenue raised from the super cap to be utilised to address inequalities in the system.

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said: "We believe the government should use the extra savings generated through this measure to address some of the other inequities in the system, such as increasing the low-income superannuation tax offset (LISTO) ceiling to $45,000 a year to ensure low-income workers are not paying more tax on their super than on their wages."

Similarly, FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said: "The FSC urges the government to commit to using the revenue raised from the $3 million cap to improve equity in the superannuation system, particularly paying superannuation contributions on the government paid parental leave scheme."

Meanwhile, Chartered Accountants ANZ opposed the government's contentious policy, claiming that superannuation policy in Australia is like trying to shoot down a moving target flying in circles over shifting goalposts.

While Chartered Accountants ANZ agreed with the objective of brining more equity to the system, it questions the fairness of penalising a small number of people who followed the rules.

The industry body also raised concerns about possible unintended consequences, including issues with multiple accounts and unfunded superannuation, distortions in the market, impact on divorce settlements, and the tax treatment of capital gains under the new policy.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor also critiqued the government's proposed policy as labelling it another election promise.

"It's clear that Labor is prepared to break a promise to change more tax," he said.

"They've [Labor] decided to move the goalposts and frankly, that's not good enough and we're not going to be part of it."

In the ongoing debate about the fairness of the proposed policy, one crucial detail seems to have been overlooked: the $3 million cap on super fund tax concessions is a throwback to the Reasonable Benefits Limits (RBLs) of the past. While industry bodies have been vocal about the potential impact of the cap, this historical context has not received much attention.

The ATO used to set RBLs for individuals with high superannuation balances, whereby those exceeding the cap received the concessional tax rate only on the amount below the limit. The government incentivised pension payments by setting a higher cap for those using their super for an income stream pension compared to those taking a lump sum.

"While the concept of a superannuation cap seems new, it's not. It's simply a return to Reasonable Benefit Limits that operated up until 2007," Dunnin said.

"RBLs were limits above which fund members would no longer be eligible for the 15% concessional tax on their investments. The delightful irony is that is the $3 million cap that the government wants to introduce from 2026 is exactly what the RBL would be in 2026 if they had continued.

"RBLs were formally abandoned in 2007 as they became incredibly complex to administer. They were replaced by the intricate web of contribution caps, including age-based contributions caps, that ever since have been compliance nightmares for high income fund members and their financial advisers, and accountants."

Read more: AustraliaRainmaker InformationATOChartered Accountants ANZLaborSuper Consumers AustraliaAlex DunninAngus TaylorAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesAustralian Retirement TrustBlake BriggsBT SuperCommonwealth Super SchemeEva ScheerlinckFinancial Services CouncilFinancial StandardUniSuperXavier O'Halloran
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Negative wholesale funds market growth continues
New front in super wars, stability at risk: Opposition
Advisers put on notice: HLB Mann Judd
Government introduces gender pay gap bill
What "wealthy" means to Australians: AMP
Betashares A200 fees drop
Fund selectors insulating portfolios, embrace active management: Natixis IM
Australia survives global pension rout
ESG lead salaries hit $350k: Recruiter
My mind has not been changed: Levy

Editor's Choice

LIC hunts for investment manager

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
A specialised listed investment company is looking for a new fund manager as it overhauls its investment mandate.

ART appoints new board, investment committee members

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:52PM
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has made several high-profile appointments to its board and investment committee.

Industry super defies turbulent markets

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
Industry super defied the odds by growing its asset pool by 14% at the end of 2022 while other sectors contracted.

FPA and AFA set to merge

KARREN VERGARA
The two major advice associations will merge to create the Financial Advice Association of Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21-30

Advisers Big Day Out 

MAY
4

Best Practice Forum on Alternatives 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Lena Ridley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PROFILE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
Profile Financial Services chief executive Lena Ridley is focused on driving change and transforming the business as it steps into a new era. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.