Superannuation
Super switching three times higher: CFS
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAY 2020   12:17PM

New data from Colonial First State (CFS) found switches by super members were three times the usual rate in March as Australians moved their super to cash in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data found 39% of those that switched their super moved into cash and slightly less moved to growth assets.

The second most popular investment category was Australian shares, with 26% of those who switched moving into equities.

"Switch call volumes peaked on March 23 after the S&P/ASX shed 5.6% to 4546, down 36.5% from its peak just over two months ago," CFS said.

"The market reaction was in response to news that businesses across the country should prepare to scale down their operations."

CFS said it experienced the highest number of switches to cash, at 65%, and the lowest percentage of switches by dollars to growth assets (9%) on that day.

CFS said while looking to avoid losses caused by the sharp declines in the share market, members who switched to cash at the bottom of the market may have missed out on the gains in the markets in the period after.

Scott Tully, general manager investments at CFS, said: "We recognise the importance of being focused on investing for the long term and we've been talking to our members directly about this to help them navigate what are understandably a concerning set of circumstances."

"We saw some people switching to cash, which means those members missed out on upside as markets rebounded."

Tully said that while some of those members may have missed out, CFS was encouraged that many also stayed the course and remained focused on the long term.

"Fear of volatile markets can drive decisions that might not be in a member's long term interests," he said.

"The switching activity we have seen is directly linked to how the Australian market is performing on the day.

"However, selling after markets have fallen means that you lock in those losses and longer term investment outcomes may be more difficult to achieve."

Tully said during challenging times it's important to remember that super is the longest-term investment many people will ever have.

"We are committed to equipping our members and advisers with all the tools they need to get through this difficult period," he said.

"We're making it easier for members and advisers to interact digitally with their super, pension or investments and we're sending out more regular and timely communications."

Tully added that reacting to short-term market movements can have an impact on the long-term performance of your super.

"It's crucial for members not to lose sight of their long-term goals and personal investment objectives and seek quality financial advice about managing market volatility before making a change."

Tully said it was interesting to see that that were as many switches to growth assets as to cash during the month of March.

"Our data showed that while we had many super members who were spooked by the volatility, there were just as many people looking to invest after the market had fallen," Tully said.

"This suggests there are members who understand that super is a long term investment but are prepared to take advantage of lower prices in the middle of a crisis."

The data also revealed that pre-retirees (aged between 50-64) were the most likely to switch to cash, followed by those aged between 40-49.

Those already in retirement were the least likely to switch to growth assets and younger people were the most likely.

Switches to growth had a lower average amount switched than switches to cash.

The average switch to growth was $19,000 compared to the average switch to cash of $99,000 suggesting that switching to growth was more of a partial reallocation of members' portfolios.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

