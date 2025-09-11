Super SA welcomes chief executive

Super SA recently appointed a permanent chief executive, about a year after the swift exit of Dini Soulio.

Tricia Blight took over as chief executive of Super SA in July, appointed by the South Australian Department of Treasury and Finance.

Blight has had a long career in the South Australian public service, most recently serving as chief operating officer for the Department for Housing and Urban Development.

She's had two previous stints with the Department of Treasury and Finance, including close to eight years in account management, budget and performance roles between 2016 and 2024. From 2005 she spent three years advising on fiscal strategy and revenue, and then seven years as manager, budget branch.

Returning to the department, Blight said she was thrilled to be taking on the new role, describing Super SA as "an incredible organisation that has been taking care of the superannuation of SA public servants for over 120 years."

"As a member myself, I'm really passionate about enhancing members' experiences so we can remain the most trusted superannuation fund for current and former public servants, and we've got many exciting initiatives underway that will help us to achieve that," she said.

Blight is also currently a non-executive director at SA Water and Renewal SA.

Blight replaces Patrick McAvaney who was acting chief executive since the abrupt departure of Soulio after just six months.

Soulio had joined Super SA after serving as the commissioner of Consumer and Business Services SA, the South Australian business regulator, for 10 years.

Shortly after he commenced at Super SA in March 2024, allegations Soulio had sexually harassed staff and overseen a toxic culture at the regulator emerged. Soulio was then stood down from his position at Super SA.

McAvaney also served as acting chief executive before Soulio, stepping up when Dascia Bennett resigned in 2023.