Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Super SA welcomes chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 11 SEP 2025   2:15PM

Super SA recently appointed a permanent chief executive, about a year after the swift exit of Dini Soulio.

Tricia Blight took over as chief executive of Super SA in July, appointed by the South Australian Department of Treasury and Finance.

Blight has had a long career in the South Australian public service, most recently serving as chief operating officer for the Department for Housing and Urban Development.

She's had two previous stints with the Department of Treasury and Finance, including close to eight years in account management, budget and performance roles between 2016 and 2024. From 2005 she spent three years advising on fiscal strategy and revenue, and then seven years as manager, budget branch.

Returning to the department, Blight said she was thrilled to be taking on the new role, describing Super SA as "an incredible organisation that has been taking care of the superannuation of SA public servants for over 120 years."

"As a member myself, I'm really passionate about enhancing members' experiences so we can remain the most trusted superannuation fund for current and former public servants, and we've got many exciting initiatives underway that will help us to achieve that," she said.

Blight is also currently a non-executive director at SA Water and Renewal SA.

Blight replaces Patrick McAvaney who was acting chief executive since the abrupt departure of Soulio after just six months.

Soulio had joined Super SA after serving as the commissioner of Consumer and Business Services SA, the South Australian business regulator, for 10 years.

Shortly after he commenced at Super SA in March 2024, allegations Soulio had sexually harassed staff and overseen a toxic culture at the regulator emerged. Soulio was then stood down from his position at Super SA.

McAvaney also served as acting chief executive before Soulio, stepping up when Dascia Bennett resigned in 2023.

Read more: Super SADini SoulioTricia BlightSouth Australian Department of TreasuryPatrick McAvaneyDascia Bennett
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

World's pension market hits $36.9tn
Funds SA finalises investment team overhaul
Aussie super funds climb ranks, government funds slide
Super SA names chief executive
Biggest super funds face human rights complaints
Top rated superannuation products in Australia revealed
Funds SA chief executive to step down
Top super funds for ESG revealed
APAC pension funds fastest growing: Study
Stapling will benefit Hostplus: David Elia

Editor's Choice

NGS Super moves to make admin fees more equitable

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
About 80% of NGS Super members will benefit from fee savings when it transfers its administration function to Grow Inc. next month. However, Income account members will pay more.

CSLR a 'shared responsibility' for all AFCA members: SMSFA

MATTHEW WAI
Responding to the Treasury consultation on the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), the SMSF Association (SMSFA) agrees the most efficient and equitable way to fund the special levy is to spread it across all Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) sub-sectors.

GQG FUM rises $1bn in face of continued outflows

ELIZA BAVIN
Despite close to $2 billion in outflows, GQG has reported another month of FUM growth.

Binance, Franklin Templeton in digital asset partnership

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Binance and Franklin Templeton have collaborated to accelerate the adoption of digital asset securities.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media