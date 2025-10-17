Super risks continue as advice gets all clear

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has released its Systemic Issues Insights Report for the second half of FY25.

The report highlighted that delays in processing superannuation rollovers and withdrawals remain a recurring systemic concern.

"Members are entitled under Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Regulations 6.34A(2) to have rollovers completed within three business days once all required information is provided. When these timeframes are breached, members can experience lost earnings, cashflow disruption, or unnecessary stress," the report said.

"Weak administrator controls, limited oversight, and unclear escalation pathways are common root causes. While most funds process transactions on time, large cohorts of delayed cases point to systemic breakdowns that require stronger preventative frameworks."

In addition, the report said as funds digitise and rely heavily on third-party administrators, fraud and cyber risk remain critical vulnerabilities.

"Weaknesses in account management, identity verification, and data change protocols can expose members to unauthorised access or fraudulent withdrawals," AFCA said.

"Although individual incidents may appear isolated, the broader systemic risk lies in the scale of potential exploitation. Given the long-term and high-value nature of super savings, even a single control failure can have wide-reaching consequences."

The superannuation sector was also called out for having outdated or fragmented technology platforms, which the report said remains a common driver of systemic issues.

"Legacy systems can create errors in processing, inaccurate disclosures, and mismatched data between trustees, insurers, and administrators," the report said.

"Such failures typically affect large cohorts before being identified through complaints or internal reviews, undermining member confidence and creating costly remediation obligations."

AFCA also observed systemic weaknesses in how insurance cover is activated, reinstated, ceased, and disclosed.

"Misalignment between trustees, insurers, and administrators often results in members paying for cover they do not hold or experiencing gaps in protection. Even when unintended, these errors can affect large member cohorts," AFCA said.

Despite ongoing issues in the superannuation sector, AFCA said it noted no systemic risks within the investments and advice industry.

"AFCA did not confirm any systemic issues in the investments and advice product area in the past two quarters. However, this sector remains a priority for systemic risk assessment, reflecting both complaint trends and broader regulatory scrutiny," AFCA said.

While no systemic risks were found, AFCA said there were recurring areas of concern.

These included advice, quality and suitability, disclosure and transparency, distribution practices and unregulated channels.

"Although no systemic determinations were made this quarter, these themes remain central to preventing consumer detriment and sustaining trust in the advice sector," AFCA said.

"They also align with ongoing regulatory priorities around quality of advice, product governance, and distribution practices."