Super moves: Cbus, ART

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 1 MAY 2025   2:22PM

Funds SA deputy chief investment officer and director of equities has jumped to Cbus Super, the industry fund for building and construction workers.

After seven years with the $46 billion investment corporation owned by the government of South Australia, Matt Kempton has taken on the role of head of equity strategies, reporting to the new investment chief Leigh Gavin.

Kempton worked at Funds SA for the last seven years, starting out as the director of equities before being promoted to deputy chief investment officer in 2021.

He also served as acting chief investment officer for about eight months between the resignation of Richard Friend in May 2024 and the appointment of Con Michalakis as chief investment officer in February.

The investment specialist landed from ESSSuper where he spent five years as head of investments after a three-year stint at Frontier Advisors.

Earlier in his career, he worked at ISPT.

Meanwhile, Australian Retirement Trust continues to shuffle the deck chairs as it gets set to grow inflows.

Viola Wang has been promoted to associate portfolio manager from senior portfolio analyst a role she has held for three years. Wang moved across to ART from Sunsuper in 2022 in the same role.

Before joining the Queensland asset owner, Wang was a senior analyst at Investment Trends.

Meanwhile, Emily Fang will step down from her role as senior portfolio manager at the $300 superannuation giant.

Before her three years at ART, Fang served in the same role at QSuper for five years. She previously worked at Singapore-based Lion Global Investors where she researched and marketed Asia equities to institutional clients and consultants and MarathonAsset Management where she supplied long and short trading ideas in the financial, property, consumer and gaming sectors.

Early in her career, Fang worked at Standard Chartered Bank where she evaluated and rated long-only equity funds in emerging markets, BRIC and Latin America and MFS Investment.

