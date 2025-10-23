Super moves: AusSuper, Aware, MLC, JANA, VFMC

Major players in alternatives and real assets are reshuffling their ranks, with asset consultants, super funds and investment managers all announcing new hires and promotions.

AustralianSuper confirmed that head of mid-risk portfolios Jason Peasley has left after almost 15 years with the country's biggest pension fund.

Peasley, a member of the investment department's leadership team, oversaw a portfolio spanning property, private credit and unlisted infrastructure, including landmark deals such as Perth Airport, WestConnex and Peel Ports.

He previously served as AustralianSuper's head of infrastructure and has more than 25 years of experience in the infrastructure sector, working across infrastructure acquisitions, finance and investment management in Australia, Europe and the United States.

Before joining the superannuation giant, Peasley was head of transactions at Hastings Funds Management, a specialist infrastructure investment manager, and director of infrastructure at Deutsche Bank's investment banking division.

JANA Investment Advisers has announced three senior appointments across infrastructure, alternatives, and sustainability.

John Xu (pictured) is now head of infrastructure, Chris McAvoy is head of alternative investment strategy research, and Suzy Yoon is taking on the role of sustainability lead.

Xu brings over 15 years of investment experience in infrastructure, having served in senior buy-side roles with Infracapital and Hastings. Most recently, he held leading roles driving business transformation and operations with a focus on digital infrastructure in Australia.

McAvoy has been promoted from senior consultant. He joined JANA five years ago as an investment analyst.

Yoon has also been promoted from within, having rejoined JANA four years ago after several years in Korea. She will lead JANA's sustainability agenda, supporting clients in aligning investment strategies with their long-term objectives.

Meanwhile, MLC Asset Management has promoted Li Frank to head of real assets, where he oversees more than $10 billion in infrastructure and property investments globally. He is also a member of MLC's Alternatives Investment Committee.

Before his promotion, Li spent a decade as a portfolio manager in MLC's diversified portfolios team, looking after strategic and dynamic asset allocation, manager selection, and portfolio construction across multi-asset strategies.

He began his career as research manager at DEXX&R before joining Dixon Advisory, where he developed asset allocation and investment strategies for SMSF portfolios.

Aware Real Estate has promoted Edwin Cheung to investment manager.

Cheung joined the business in July 2022 as a portfolio analyst, playing a pivotal role in building and growing the business from the ground up.

In his new role, he will continue to be responsible for managing the investment portfolio, crafting investment strategy, driving investment performance, and reporting and benchmarking the performance of Aware Real Estate's growing portfolio, which supports the retirement outcomes of Aware Super's 1.2 million members.

"Edwin's strategic insight, dedication and deep understanding of our business have been instrumental to our success - and we're thrilled to see him step into this next chapter," Aware Real Estate said.

Elsewhere, QIC Real Estate has appointed Chris Forbes as director of asset management. Forbes joins from La Trobe Financial, having previously spent five years at Challenger Ltd, where he was head of real estate.

And in other moves, Victorian Funds Management Corporation has welcomed James Wilson back to the $95 billion fund after a four-year break.

Wilson is a senior portfolio manager, fixed income. He brings over 17 years of domestic and international experience across funds management and banking, covering fixed income, interest rate derivatives and currencies.

Most recently, he was at Jamieson Coote Bonds for nearly four years, having left VFMC, where he was senior portfolio manager, fixed interest and absolute returns, and before that held various roles at ANZ.