Super heads support capping retirement balances

At the Australian Financial Review (AFR) Super and Wealth Summit, super fund chiefs agreed that the tax concessions on bloated retirement savings accounts should be trimmed.

The panel on the strategic directions for super consisted of Mercer Australia chief executive David Bryant, AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder, Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart, and Colonial First State Super chief executive Kelly Power.

While Stewart prefaced that the objective of super must first be established before a sensible conversation about tax concessions can be had, she believes there's room for discussion.

"The Retirement Income Review showed that at $5 million, you're getting $70,000 of tax concessions per annum. That's more than the median income in Australia, just to put that in perspective," she said.

On scaling back tax concessions for $5 million-plus fund balances, Bryant was more definitive, saying that $5 million was enough.

While he also denounced the lack of definition around what the objective of super is, Bryant claimed that maintaining a standard of living and having a dignified retirement comfortably fit under a $5 million threshold.

"It's not why it's here to have these mega balances and so I think it does need to change. I'd prefer to divert that money to low-income balances, females who have time out of the workforce - there's plenty of other places I'd rather that tax concession go," he said.

Schroder said a person with a $5 million balance, generating a 6.5% return, would earn $325,000 a year.

"Sounds like a lot to me," he said.

"We've got plenty of multimillion dollar members in the fund, and to each of them I apologise for what I'm about to say but readjusting the tax mix would be beneficial for society," Schroder said.

Power agreed that if changes are going to get made to the system, the objective of it should be talked about first, in a considered way.

"I would like to see if we're going to make changes at the top end, that's then redistributed," she said.

Although these fund executives formed a consensus, other industry leaders remain resolutely opposed to a cap on super balances.

SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney said: "We do not and have never supported a cap on superannuation balances."

"We did suggest in 2020 that the Retirement Income Review examine the issue of extremely large balances, but deliberately did not recommend where that line should be drawn."

Though should the government endeavour to have a conversation about balance caps, Maroney said it is one the association and its members will actively participate in.

Further, should there be a decision to restrict the retention of extremely large balances in super, he said it needs to be handled carefully, ensuring that any rule changes allow adequate time to manage the restricting required.