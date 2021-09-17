Super funds to front committee hearing

Aware Super, AustralianSuper and Hostplus are set to appear before the Standing Committee on Economics' inquiry into common ownership on Monday.

Several super funds and IFM Investors will face the inquiry on Monday, with the government saying it will "grill super funds on collusion".

"Super funds control vast assets within Australian listed equities and unlisted assets, often across competing entities. The committee wants to discover whether such concentration of capital and common ownership structures causes negative outcomes for smaller retail shareholders and consumers more generally," MP Tim Wilson said.

"This hearing gives the committee a chance to question the super funds on the real-world impacts of how the sector's control of $760 billion in Australian citizens' retirement savings impacts competition within the Australian market."

He said regulators have questioned the consequences of common ownership, "and academics have raised concerns about the role of hedge funds, index funds, proxy advisers and super funds in suppressing competition and the risks of inaction".

In its submission on the matter, AustralianSuper said it analysed its Aussie equities portfolio using the Corporations Act's substantial holding threshold of 5% and considering at least two of the four largest companies in an industry and found no instances of common ownership.

"While we consider this threshold to be unrealistic and overly strict, it is useful for the purposes of demonstrating AustralianSuper does not hold assets where common ownership arises," the fund said.

"Using more realistic measures of control and influence (for example a 10% or 15% shareholding) would obviously also produce no evidence of common ownership in our equity portfolio."

The full lineup on the day, in order of appearance, is set to be Hostplus, AustralianSuper, Aware Super, IFM Investors and Prime Super.

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees and the Reserve Bank of Australia will front the committee on Wednesday, September 22.