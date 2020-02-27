NEWS
Superannuation
Super funds snub millions of Aussies
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 27 FEB 2020   11:38AM

Australia's superannuation funds are the worst offenders when it comes to meeting the needs of the over five million Australians who do not speak English at home, according to new research.

A survey conducted by LanguageLoop found that 81% of respondents said super funds give their non-English speaking customers the least consideration.

Mortgage lenders also showed room for improvement with 79% of respondents feeling their needs were not being met.

"Banks appear to be making the greatest effort for customers who speak English as a second language, however 38% of multilingual consumers still believe banks do not meet expectations or factor in multiple languages in their customer service."

The poor results come despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of survey respondents said businesses would gain their loyalty with more accommodations.

Elizabeth Compton, chief executive of LanguageLoop said in an environment where it's very hard for businesses to distinguish themselves in a crowded market, this is one clear strategy where businesses can add value, differentiate themselves and grow revenue.

"You need to speak your customer's language. Our research demonstrates an enormous appetite for language services and is proving to be a win-win solution for consumers and businesses alike," Compton said.

"For many non-English speaking or low English proficiency consumers, this is not just a luxury, it is an essential service."

"Customer enquiries typically involve reasonably complex discussions regarding contracts, product disclosure statements and other financial or technical scenarios that are often hard to clearly communicate or understand even between two native English speakers."

Compton said economists forecast migrants will contribute $1.6 trillion into the Australian economy by 2050, so the opportunity for revenue growth is immense.

"So for businesses, the commercial opportunities are clear. Our research confirms that consumers are more likely to buy, pay more, recommend, and stay with a company that speaks their language."

