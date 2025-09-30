Newspaper icon
Super funds must improve reporting, audits: ASIC

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 30 SEP 2025   12:25PM

Registrable superannuation entities (RSEs) must do more to ensure asset valuations in financial reports are reliable and improve disclosure of sponsorship and advertising expenses.

Those are two key outcomes of an ASIC review into the financial reporting and audit of super funds.

The regulator said a lack of consistency in categorising unlisted investments makes it difficult to compare investments across RSE financial reports, or to understand how reliable the valuations included are.

ASIC added that its review of audit files found auditors need to do more to obtain sufficient evidence to provide reasonable assurance about the valuations used.

"We found that given the size of RSEs, auditors adopted high levels of materiality which can result in less audit work being undertaken. Auditors also did not adequately challenge the valuations provided by external fund managers," ASIC said.

"This could undermine member confidence in the accuracy of financial information about their superannuation fund."

Of five auditing firms reviewed, just one obtained reasonable assurance as to the value of investments, it said. The auditors it reviewed audited $286 billion of investments; the reliability of valuations for some $102.5 billion of the total were not adequately tested.

ASIC said often RSEs are relying on the redemption prices provided by external managers to calculate the fair value of holdings in managed investment schemes and warned that RSEs should be aware redemption prices are not always reliable.

The review also found that sponsorship and advertising expenses are often not separately disclosed because RSEs are taking "a narrow, quantitative approach to materiality".

"Superannuation trustees should carefully consider whether sponsorship and advertising expenses may be qualitatively material to members, even when the amounts are not quantitatively material, and therefore should be separately disclosed," the report reads.

It reminded trustees that under The Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting, information is considered material if "omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of the reports make and that both the nature and/or magnitude of an item are relevant". It said discretionary expenses may be of particular interest to members even if not deemed financially material to the fund.

"High quality audited financial reports underpin members' confidence in the accuracy of information about the super funds that safeguard their retirement savings," ASIC commissioner Kate O'Rourke said.

"However, when trustees and auditors do not adequately perform their roles as gatekeepers, there is a potential risk of misstatement of asset values.

"Super trustees must have appropriate governance arrangements to assist with the preparation of high-quality financial reports, while auditors must perform independent audits in accordance with the relevant auditing and assurance standards."

This is the first report of three that ASIC will release in relation to financial reporting and audit quality. The next report, to be released in October, will focus on auditor independence.

Read more: ASICRSEssuperannuationfinancial reportingadvertising and sponsorship expensesKate O'Rourke
