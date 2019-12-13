NEWS
Superannuation
Super funds merge, leaders appointed
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 13 DEC 2019   12:32PM

First State Super and VicSuper have confirmed a merger will go ahead, naming the chief executive and chair for the combined $125 billion fund.

First State Super and VicSuper have signed a merger deed with a merger effective 1 July 2020.

The merged funds will manage more than $125 billion in retirement savings on behalf of more than 1.1 million members nationally.

First State Super chief executive Deanne Stewart will serve as chief executive of the merged funds and

Michael Dundon, chief executive of VicSuper, will become deputy chief executive.

Neil Cochrane, chair of First State Super, has been appointed independent chair of the board while Wayne Kayler-Thomson - who was appointed in August - will continue as VicSuper chair until the end of the financial year.The board will comprise 14 directors, four of whom will be appointed from VicSuper's current directors. The board will reduce to 10 directors within two years.

Both the First State Super and VicSuper brands will continue after the merger.

Stewart said: "Our merger with VicSuper will set us apart from other funds and provide the scale and reach to deliver market-leading superannuation, advice and retirement services to more Australians."

"Over time, our members will benefit from more diversified investment opportunities and lower operating costs that can only be generated through scale and we'll leverage the strength of our combined service and expertise to help our members."

Dundon added that he first approached First State Super, with the support of the VicSuper board, to discuss the idea of a merger in order to improve outcomes for VicSuper members.

Cochrane said: "The comprehensive due diligence process we have completed has highlighted how much we share in common with VicSuper."

"We share a strong cultural alignment and have very similar values, and this has helped our people collaborate effectively and efficiently through the due diligence phase of this project."

