Super funds asked to model early release impact

APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.

The prudential regulator asked superannuation funds to send two key measures for their base case: the number of members a fund expects will use the early release allowance (and their percentage of the total member base) and the total amount in payments that funds' expect will be drawn out of fund (and their percentage of the funds' total assets).

The spreadsheet also gave superannuation funds the option to report their "best case" but this was optional.

The deadline for sending back the filled spreadsheet was March 30.

Financial Standard understands that APRA hasn't queried funds specifically on the liquidity impact of early release withdrawals.

However, about two weeks ago, it did query superannuation funds on their liquidity and ability to rebalance back to their strategic asset allocation during the market volatility.

The applications for early release for superannuation don't start until mid-April, meaning that superannuation funds' modelling of its expected impact will likely be at best, an educated guess.

The Australian Taxation Office has been tasked with verifying the requests for early release of superannuation, while superannuation fund administrators like Link and Mercer will also shoulder extra work load.

Treasury's estimate is that Australians will withdraw about $27 billion but Rice Warner believes the number could be much higher, in the $40 billion to $50 billion range owing to unemployment picking up since the Treasurer's announcement of the estimate.

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics chair Tim Wilson yesterday called out superannuation funds' complacence on liquidity issues, and floated the idea of another round of hearings APRA, and the superannuation sector.