Super fund to remediate members

An industry superannuation fund is remediating some members after identifying performance discrepancies in its cash and Australian bonds holdings.

REI Super said the average estimated credit is less than $60 per member, and the effect of remediation on fund members as a whole is "minimal".

It initially flagged the remediation in its audited accounts for last financial year.

On May 14, the fund told members they will receive the remediation as credit to their accounts, listed in the annual statement for the year ending 30 June 2020.

"...the remediation relates to an internally identified performance discrepancy within the fund's cash and Australian bonds investment holding i.e. it is not a Unit Pricing issue and does not affect every member," REI Super chief executive Jarrod Coysh told Financial Standard.

The fund did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the total amount, number of members affected, duration of the discrepancy or the fund's solution to safeguard against similar future occurrences.

REI Super had $1.6 billion in funds under management at end of last financial year.