Super fund targets homegrown opportunities

The coronavirus pandemic is a boon for the localisation of Australian businesses that will create investment opportunities and jobs growth, two superannuation fund experts predict.

Statewide Super chief executive Tony D'Alessandro and chief investment officer Con Michalakis see several silver linings from the unpredictability and volatility of 2020 as instigated by the coronavirus.

"Coming out of COVID-19 next year, we are hoping that Australia will lead the recovery," Michalakis says.

"One thing we will see out of the pandemic is the concept of localisation and we would want a source of local capital to be ready."

At the effect of the pandemic, the leaders of the $10.3 billion super fund see the emergence of impaired assets and sectors that need capital to start up again.

"This is a theme, I believe, we will see more of in the next couple of years," Michalakis says.

Incidentally, the super fund is getting a head start, looking to develop an ecosystem that will stimulate investments into South Australia, the home of the super fund with 145,000 members.

But unlike Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria, South Australia does not have an established state-based pool of capital.

"We believe this is a missed opportunity, as proven on the Eastern seaboard, where a pool of capital has inspired private-sector spend," D'Alessandro said.

The super fund has spoken to senior people in the state government and businesses, broaching the idea of having South Australia's own financial services hub.

Statewide has already engaged with several innovators in the private and public sectors. The South Australian Venture Capital Fund (SAVCF), and asset management firms Lanyon and Duxton are some examples.

Other parties include Lot 14, which is being redeveloped into an innovation precinct for commerce and study, and Tonsley Park, a refurbished 61-hectare manufacturing district.

"We've made some progress, but we are not yet where we would like to be," D'Alessandro said.

"Statewide Super will always look at opportunities to create scale, in the best interests of members. If we have to, we will talk to other super funds to get scale.

"However, there is something unique we can create here in South Australia rather than losing a local fund to the Eastern seaboard, which comes with a number of negative flow on effects - potential loss of local servicing, the close connection the fund has with its members," he said.

Michalakis points out that Statewide is already doing the heavy lifting. It has $700 million invested in local infrastructure assets, as well as some allocated to venture capital for South Australian businesses.

"If $1 to $2 billion was invested in South Australia, in greenfield investments or asset management - it will be the greatest investment South Australia has seen since its foundation. This means the state could go to the pool of capital for big infrastructure projects funding. Currently, approximately 99% of the money is managed outside of the State," Michalakis said.