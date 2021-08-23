NEWS
Superannuation

Super fund reduces fees

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 23 AUG 2021   12:38PM

A $10 billion industry superannuation fund dropped administration and investment fees for its 86,000 members.

Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund has reduced asset-based administration fees to 0.19% for each account balance, meaning the maximum fee for each member is now $1520 per financial year. This is down from $2000.

The fund is also reducing investment fees on most of its options by 0.01%. The fees charged on cash and term deposit remain the same.

ACSRF chief executive Greg Cantor said it's about putting members first.

"Our goal is to help our members achieve the best retirement outcomes," Cantor said.

"As a profit-to-member fund, we are committed to passing on cost savings directly to our members where possible."

He said the fund is also focused on providing greater support to members during the pandemic, having responded to a record 54,000 calls, 18,500 emails and 2000 webchats from members and employers in FY21. The fund also made an additional 6500 calls.

"We recognise that in the current environment our members are seeking advice and information on their superannuation options and retirement planning more than ever," Cantor said.

"We have responded by providing more webinars for our members and access to our team of financial planners by video conference."

ACSRF is currently working towards a merger with NGS, with a view to signing a Heads of Agreement shortly. If confirmed, the funds will look to merge early next year.

