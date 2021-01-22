Super fund ousts ethical manager

Yet another superannuation fund has pulled its mandate with AMP Capital's Ethical Leaders, transferring management of its Socially Responsible Balanced option to another firm earlier this month.

LGIAsuper's Socially Responsible Balanced option is now invested in Pendal Group's Sustainable Balanced Fund. The option was invested in the AMP Capital Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund but was transferred during the week of January 11.

"Our SR Balanced option was invested in AMP Capital's Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund, however, due to concerns with investment performance and reports about culture at AMP, LGIAsuper has transferred the investment from AMP Capital into Pendal Group's Sustainable Balanced Fund," LGIAsuper said.

According to the super fund's website, the Socially Responsible Balanced option returned -1.33% for the year ending 30 June 2020.

AMP Capital Ethical Leaders has lost several mandates over the last 12 months, including from Legalsuper and ESSSuper - both of which also went to Pendal.

The government fund first handed the mandate to AMP Capital Ethical Leaders in 2008 and was not due for renewal until 30 June 2023, according to Rainmaker data.

Communicating the change, LGIAsuper said: "Pendal is an investment manager with a proud 35-year heritage in and ongoing commitment to leadership in responsible investing. Responsible investing aims to include ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors into investment decisions."

"The objective of responsible investing is to deliver strong returns while having positive outcomes on society and the environment. LGIAsuper is committed to investing responsibly and achieving sustainable, long-term investment returns for its members."

Separately, LGIAsuper made a raft of changes to its group insurance offering in November last year which chief executive Kate Farrar said demonstrate the fund's members-first philosophy.

The changes include adding four new Life Events: having a dependent child attending primary or secondary school for the first time, first becoming eligible for a carer's allowance, 10 years of continuous LGIAsuper membership and milestone birthdays.

Members can also now apply for an increase in income protection cover due to a Life Event.

"The enhanced insurance offerings will not only improve our services but create better member experiences by helping members manage their insurance and protect themselves and their family against the unexpected," Farrar said.

"It's important that our members understand how much insurance cover they have, and whether it is the right amount for their personal circumstances.

"We are making it easier for our members to obtain more cover without the need for underwriting, which makes our services more convenient."