Super fund members eye change

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 12 MAY 2023   12:45PM

The superannuation industry is witnessing a 13-year peak in members' intention to switch funds, according to the latest Super member engagement report by Investment Trends.

The report revealed that this surge in switching intention aligns with a substantial net growth in member engagement levels (net intention increased by 16% in 2023, up from 12% in 2022).

Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said: "Amidst the superannuation sector experiencing dynamic transformational changes with Successor Fund Transfers, YFYS and even more reform proposals on the horizon, it is unremarkable that members' engagement levels are rising at an accelerated pace. As is often the case, greater engagement can open one's mind to alternative options."

The research this year dives deeper into the reasons behind this spike in switching intention, examining the primary concerns of the members and the critical information they seek from their fund.

The study found an increased rate of members reviewing their outcome assessments (17% in 2023, up from 12% in 2022), leading to a heightened interaction with their fund.

This initial engagement is leading to members interacting with their fund in other ways - here access to education content and approach to ESG initiatives emerged as significant areas of importance.

"Members of funds that are undergoing a merger are appreciative of the way their fund has handled communications of a transactional nature. The missing piece appears to be articulating the value-to-members of these mergers," Guiamatsia commented.

"Funds should be prepared to also clearly articulate and make available information around their ESG investment philosophy. Our research uncovered 42% of surveyed members are expressing awareness on this topic - offering a key opportunity for funds to build and maintain the trust of their member base."

The research also identified Zoomers and Millennials as key groups seeking specific information from their super funds and expressing preferences for its delivery to consume it.

Of note, mobile app usage jumped in the last two years across all demographics (28%, up from 19% in 2021), surpassing the super fund's website as the top interaction channel.

"Members' emphatic demand for highly intuitive, mobile-first, interactions underscore the importance for super funds to continuously reassess the role of technology right across the member engagement journey. It's not only crucial for vital information to be accessible, it is equally important (if not more) that such information can be easily actioned, preferably through the same interface," Guiamatsia added.

Read more: SuperannuationInvestment TrendsESGIrene GuiamatsiaMillennialsZoomers
