Super fund liquidity could be better: RBA

While the events of 2020 showed superannuation funds manage liquidity well, funds should consider the extent to which they rely on certain asset classes for liquidity, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has said.

In its Financial Stability Report for April, the RBA praised super funds' management of liquidity pressures throughout 2020, particularly the impact of the early release of superannuation scheme. However, the central bank said there is still room for improvement.

With APRA having already called on funds to reassess their liquidity management plans (LMPs) to ensure protection going forward, the RBA said funds should also be considering the extent to which they rely on liquidity from certain asset classes under stressed market conditions. Funds should also consider alternative ways to transact when market depth is reduced, the RBA said.

In the March 2020 quarter alone, super funds added $51 billion to their aggregate cash balances. Around half of this was the result of members switching to cash from riskier investments, and it was largely older members sitting outside of the default MySuper options.

"While this was equivalent to only around 1.5% of funds under management for the system as a whole, it was substantially larger for some super funds," the RBA said.

"Data collected from 30 funds show that these flows were as high as 3-4% of FUM for several large funds and 8% for one medium-sized fund."

This member behaviour also aligned with the funds' own expectations, enabling them to preemptively rebalance towards cash. Funds should consider updating their LMPs in line with this, the bank said.

"As the population ages and the superannuation system matures, it is reasonable to expect the scale of member switching activity to increase in the future as members become more alert to the performance of their investments," the RBA wrote.

"This could add to the liquidity challenges associated with funds shifting from an accumulation phase - with total contributions exceeding benefit payments - to a drawdown phase as the superannuation system matures."

However, super funds' hedging strategies proved robust throughout the year, the RBA said.

During the first half of March 2020, the Australian dollar depreciated by 15%, meaning super funds were forced to pay more than $17 billion of margin to counterparties as they used currency derivatives to hedge foreign exchange rate risk on foreign-denominated investments.

"Fund-level data show that funds with larger hedging ratios going into the pandemic tended to sell larger shares of foreign equities than other funds," the report reads.

"This illustrates that, in most circumstances, the liquidity risk involved with foreign currency hedging is at least partly mitigated by the depreciation of the Australian dollar also lifting the Australian dollar value of underlying foreign assets. This, in turn, supports funds' ability to sell some of these foreign assets and close part of their hedging contracts."