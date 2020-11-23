Super fund joins climate initiative

A $54 billion industry fund, a mining company and a professional services firm have joined an initiative to tackle emissions in supply chains by 2050.

Cbus, Fortescue Metal Group and Aurecon have signed on to the Australian Industry Energy Transitions Initiative (ETI) to take action towards net zero emissions in supply chains.

Australian Industry ETI focuses on the "hard-to abate" supply chains that contribute a quarter of annual greenhouse gas emissions such as steel, aluminum, liquefied natural gas, lithium and chemicals.

Cbus and Aurecon join National Australia Bank, Schneider Electric and AustralianSuper in representing investments, services, products and knowledge while Fortescue joins peers BHP, Woodside, BlueScope Steel, BP Australia and Orica.

Cbus head of responsible investment Nicole Bradford the super fund needs to deliver on long-term net returns for its members while transitioning to net zero emissions.

"As universal owners we also need to support the companies we invest in and communities where our members live and work," she said.

Australian Industry ETI chair Simon McKeon believes businesses coming together across supply chain systems will lead to better opportunities in Australia and globally.

"That this initiative continues to expand demonstrates the value of collective work to support Australian industry," he said.

"Australia also has a sophisticated financial services sector, capable of deploying significant capital to finance a transition to net zero."