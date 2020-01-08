Super fund invests in disability housing

A Queensland-based super fund managing more than $12 billion in retirement savings is aiming to improve the lives of locals who need physical support housing.

LGIAsuper has invested in The Mews Apartments, a residential development in Woolloongabba in the south-east of Brisbane, featuring 10 specialist disability accommodation apartments meeting the National Disability Insurance Scheme's high physical support requirements.

Acquired through the Lighthouse Infrastructure Fund Trust, the apartments are designed to provide essential specialist disability accommodation (SDA) for people with physical support needs, including features such as 24/7 disability support, emergency power, and structural provisions for the installation of ceiling hoists.

The SDA apartments include one bedroom and one bathroom each, and are sprinkled throughout the 140-unit development, which includes retail offerings on the ground floor.

LGIAsuper chief executive Kate Farrar said the investment was vital infrastructure for the local community, saying that by co-locating SDA residents within the wider community the development would help to reduce stigma for those with physical support needs.

Farrar also said the fund was proud to invest in projects producing both positive outcomes for Queenslanders and solid returns for members.

"LGIAsuper has its roots in Queensland local government, and a deep connection and commitment to local communities," Farrar said.

"It's a privilege to be able to invest our members' money in local investments throughout Queensland, funding critical community infrastructure like hospitals, medical centres and world-class disability accommodation.

"Supporting local communities remains very much part of our DNA."