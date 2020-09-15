NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Super fund gets ahead of CIPR obscurity
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 SEP 2020   12:18PM

An industry superannuation fund is raising the bar on managing longevity risk and taking the initiative to get ahead of the retirement income review gridlock.

Chris Drew, the investment manager for public markets at the Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund, says the super fund is not waiting on the federal government to help its members solve the financial risks they face at retirement.

Five years ago, ACSRF built RetireSmart, a retirement income product designed to meet the longevity risks of members, who were facing a long retirement.

The product has defensive and growth components that aim to grow members' capital and income in their later years, which on average is a 52-year-old female school teacher with a nest egg of up to $300,000. The account-based pension was recognised as a product of innovation by the Australian Business Awards.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Drew told the recent AIST's superannuation investment conference that the product continues to evolve - despite the lack of guidance from the federal government - which continues to back down on its Comprehensive Income Retirement Products (CIPRs) proposal.

RetireSmart was constructed to be flexible with the view that it will eventually be CIPR-compliant, he said, but pointed out that the super fund could be waiting two more years if it relied on the government's direction.

In the context of the government's retirement income review, new analysis by Rice Warner reveals how changing superannuation policies will have a fiscal impact.

For instance, freezing the superannuation guarantee at 9.5% will have a modest budget benefit in the short term via higher taxation revenue, but over time will be offset by lower superannuation.

In another scenario, increasing the SG by 0.5% next year will improve the budget bottom line via lower Age Pension payments in the future and increased revenues on extra assets accrued through compound returns, the report reads.

For this year, Rice Warner estimated that the SG will save the budget $17 billion, and $100 billion by 2058.

"It also shows compulsory super combined with a supplementary means tested pension is the most efficient pathway for governments to meet community expectations about retirement incomes.

"Superannuation saves Australia from the budgetary, economic and social unrest evident in parts of Europe who have long struggled to grapple with unsustainable publicly funded pensions," Retirement Income Review Modelling Fiscal Results report said.

Read more: Retirement Income ReviewRetireSmartRice WarnerACSRFAge PensionAISTAustralian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement FundChris DrewCIPRsComprehensive Income Retirement Products
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AIST calls for top-ups for low-income ERS recipients
ERS to lead to rising pension costs, higher taxes
Super remains grossly inequitable: Per Capita
Front loaded discounts lead to worse outcomes
Legalsuper appoints executive, increases premiums
AIST veteran tenders resignation
AIST pushes for policy reform
What to expect from the Retirement Income Review
Changes to advice incoming: Bragg
APRA funds can learn from SMSFs: Rice Warner
Editor's Choice
UBS makes private wealth strategy shift
ALLY SELBY
UBS has announced a shift within its $3.6 trillion (US$2.6 trillion) global wealth management business, set to see the wealth manager advise private clients to invest in sustainable assets over more traditional solutions.
Legalsuper appoints executive, increases premiums
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $4 billion industry super fund has welcomed a new executive manager of member experience formerly of Cbus. It comes as the fund prepares to also increase insurance premiums for its almost 40,000-strong membership.
Brace for 5% returns from global stocks
KANIKA SOOD
Investors in global equities should expect 4.9% in annualised returns over the next five years, which is lower than historic averages, according to Northern Trust's annual asset class return predictions.
AustralianSuper welcomes Rio Tinto departure
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk was among those to commend the departure of Rio Tinto boss Jean-Sebastien Jacques following the Juukan Gorge scandal.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
16
Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
15
Estate Planning in an ever-changing digital environment 
SEP
15
WOB Realising your board potential (2 part webinar) 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3YersR15