Super fund documents unreadable: Study

The documents produced by Australia's largest superannuation funds have performed dismally in an analysis of readability, with an average score of 45.6 out of a possible 100.

Ethos CRS analysed 80 different documents published online by the 10 largest industry funds and 10 largest retail funds. The documents looked at were the funds' product disclosure statements, financial services guide, annual reports, and company policies.

The metrics used to derive readability scores were grade level, average sentence length and use of active voice and Ethos CRS set benchmarks for each.

Overall, CareSuper had the highest readability score at 49.4 out of 100. AustralianSuper and HESTA placed equal-second on 49.2. The top five were rounded out by Cbus (48.4) and Hostplus (47.7).

The fund with the lowest readability scored was Netwealth on 40.2. AMP, IOOF, Perpetual Select and Sunsuper were also in the bottom five.

The average score across all 20 funds was just 45.6.

"This tells us that, on average, content did not meet established benchmarks. Scores fell short on grade level and active voice benchmarks overall," Ethos CRS said.

For grade level, the benchmark was seven - clear to anyone with a lower-secondary education. The average score across the funds was 13.5, suggesting members would need a near-tertiary level of education to understand what they're reading. For context, just 1.2% of adult Australians read at a tertiary education level, the researcher said.

The document with the best grade level was QSuper's privacy policy which would likely be easy to read for members that completed Year 10. However, at 10.6 it is still well short of the benchmark.

The document to receive the worst grade level score was Sunsuper's conflict management policy which scored 18.4 which Ethos CRS said "may be clear to members with a post-graduate tertiary education but is not easy to read for most people".

On average, QSuper, Rest and Cbus had the best scores for grade level.

Turning to sentence length, Ethos CRS considers a sentence with between 15 and 25 words per sentence as ideal. The average sentence length across all documents reviewed was 21.9 words.

The Cbus financial services guide scored the highest with an average of 17 words per sentence. Meanwhile, Sunsuper again had the worst score with its company policy document containing an average of 32 words per sentence - twice as long as the lower end of the recommended range.

On average, CareSuper (19.9), AustralianSuper (20) and HESTA (20.4) had the best average sentence lengths.

Finally, on average, just 68% of the sentences in the documents reviewed were written in the active voice. The benchmark is 95%.

The document with the highest number of active voice sentences was an Aware Super company policy, of which 89.2% of sentences are in active voice. The lowest percentage of sentences in active voice was seen in Mercer's company policy, with 43.8%.

On average, the highest scores for active voice went to HESTA (76.3%), CareSuper (73.6%), and Hostplus and AustralianSuper (73.4%).

In all, industry super funds outperformed retail funds on every metric.

"Retail and industry super funds have a duty to be open and clear about the financial services they provide, the performance of funds they manage, and the rights and responsibilities of fund members," Ethos CRS said.

"All super funds face the challenge of delivering complex information to a diverse range of members. Levels of financial literacy vary widely."