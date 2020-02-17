Super fund director departs

A corporate superannuation fund is looking to fill a vacancy on its board of directors following a recent departure.

Qantas Super is on the hunt for a new board director to represent Group E, after Hendrik van Calcar stepped down in December.

Group E includes airline officers' award level 5 - senior professional 2, executive/management framework employees, business & information technology professionals and professional engineers.

Serving on the board since 2018, van Calcar was head of group finance, planning and analysis at Qantas but resigned at the end of 2019, also bringing his directorship to an end.

Reflecting on his short tenure, van Calcar said his expectations about what was involved were "calibrated" by conversations with other directors.

"In terms of the complexity, however, I probably gave too much credit to my financial experience. I learned quickly that the financial skills that are applied to the super industry sit adjacent to the traditional finance skills, so there was more learning to be done," he admitted.

He also said he is proud of what the fund achieved during his time on the board, particularly reinvigorating conversations around ESG factor's in the fund's investment strategy.

"We are now on the frontier of being able to take another step forward on ESG. I feel proud about giving that more energy than it's had in the past," he said.

Qantas Super has now commenced the election process for a new Group E director, with van Calcar saying the winning candidate will join a strong board.

"What we've got today is a very well-functioning board that can test each other in a professional way; it's all very collaborative and works well as a whole," he said.