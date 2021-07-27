Super fund chair outlines future strategy

Catholic Super and Equipsuper's Danny Casey has told Financial Standard of the funds' increased commitment to ESG and plans to double membership, as he settles into the role of chair.

Speaking with Financial Standard just weeks after taking over as chair of Togethr Trustees, Casey flagged both Catholic Super and Equipsuper have committed to net zero by 2050.

He said the commitment was driven partly by member feedback but also simply by how obvious the need to invest with a social conscience has become. Holding off any longer would have come at a cost, he said, both environmentally and financially.

It's the next step in the funds' respective ESG journeys which, many may not realise given its history in mining and energy, began back in 2001 for Equipsuper.

Casey said this commitment should help correct any misconception that Equip was 'brown' on sustainability.

In terms of how well its ESG investments perform, the Sustainable Responsible Investments option in the year to May returned 27.43% for super members while the pension product returned 31.82%.

Meanwhile, Catholic Super's PositiveIMPACT was launched in November 2017 and in the 12 months to June 30 saw a return of 21.45% in super and 24.16% for the pension option. Catholic Super was also one of the founding funds of the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors.

As part of the funds' increased commitment, PositiveIMPACT's investable universe has been expanded to now invest in organisations that generate a measurable, beneficial social or environmental impact.

Going net zero has been high on the agenda for both funds for some time, Casey said, "well before it was fashionable".

"We're not into the sort of greenwashing stuff that you see reported presently. We actually want to do something serious and have a clear roadmap to achieving it," he said.

"Returns are important, but how those returns are generated is equally important to our membership base."

As such, touching on ASIC's ongoing review of ESG products, Casey said the funds welcome any initiative that would ensure that "funds follow through in an authentic manner with what they promise".

"We have to do everything we can to make sure the world that members today, and in the future, retire to is one that's safe and environmentally sound," he said.

That retirement will also be aided by a strengthening of Catholic and Equip's retirement and lifecycle product suite, which is another key focus for the funds, particularly following the release of the government's Retirement Income Covenant position paper earlier this month.

"It's one of our key priorities to look at what we can do better in that space... There may be further consideration needed to come to the right landing in this space. It's very helpful to have good, hard proposals on the table that can then be assessed, critiqued and improved," Casey said.

These commitments to enhancing the funds' offerings come as they set in motion a broader growth strategy, the aim of which is to hit $50 billion in funds under management by 2025.

Catholic Super and Equip hope to do this both organically and inorganically, with Casey letting the industry know that Togethr Trustees is "certainly open for business".

While the funds would welcome a merger with another industry fund, Casey said that doesn't mean they're averse to conversations with corporate and retail funds.

"We're always in preliminary discussions with a whole lot of different possibilities at any one point in time, like most of the industry. We're very open to looking at partnerships where we can see that coming together would be in our members' best long-term interests," he said.

"It's got to add scale, it's got to add benefit and not complexity, it's got to add to the kit that we take to market and that we offer members... Reserves are obviously members' money, so it has to be in their best interests; we haven't got the blinkers on about what the possibilities are to better serve our members."

He's also confident that the trustees' extended public offer (EPO) licence will make them an attractive option to funds in need of a partner, largely because it's unlikely any other fund could match what's on offer.

"We showed great foresight in obtaining that licence when we did, and it did take a couple of years to get it. But I think APRA's made it very clear that it's looking to make sure the industry improves its efficiency," he said.

"The time may well have passed for funds to spend several years acquiring an EPO licence. The industry may well have moved on by then."

After two years as a joint venture model using that licence, Catholic Super and Equipsuper's successor fund transfer officially completed on June 30, with Casey taking over from Andrew Fairley on July 1.

Casey served as chair of Catholic Super prior to the JV and as independent deputy chair of the trustee board in the lead up to the SFT.