Regulatory

Super fund board renewals need work: APRA

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 28 NOV 2022   12:36PM

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole says there is "material scope" for improvement in super fund board renewal strategies.

In a speech to the AIST Chairs Forum, Cole outlined the regulator's expectation of trustee boards, saying the issue of board governance is an ongoing and increasingly sharp focus for APRA as super funds get larger and their operating environment more complex.

In particular, she pointed out that one area of focus is on board renewals, saying APRA's supervisory work has demonstrated funds need more robust self-policing of director tenure limits, and systematic identification and recruitment of skills and experience. Boards also need to rigorously review their effectiveness and the performance of directors, as well as ensure there is proactive succession planning being undertaken.

"All these components are important and should inform and connect with each other," Cole said.

She said all super fund boards should place a tenure limit of 12 years on directors.

"Long tenures erode the capacity of directors to exercise independent judgement. Long-term directors can become too closely aligned to management and are less likely to challenge decisions. Even in the best organisations, long tenure can block openness to new ideas and different ways of doing things. It is often a barrier to an unvarnished assessment of culture," Cole said.

She said many boards have resolved tenure issues following engagement with the regulator, but there remains work to be done.

Cole said the composition of the board is also important to ensure diversity of perspectives and skills.

"Getting the right mix on the board isn't always as easy as it could be. This I want to make very clear isn't an attack on the equal representation model.  We see high performing boards in this model.  But existing constitutions and board renewal policies may be restrictive. Or the board itself might not be empowered to appoint new directors," she said.

Finally, she said a well-considered succession plan is a must, as is ensuring the boardroom is a safe place that allows directors to voice contrarian views without fear, promoting "psychological safety".

"I challenge Chairs and boards across the spectrum of business models to think about how you operate as a board, how self-reflective the board really is of its own performance," Cole said.

"You can be "functional" and tick all the compliance boxes. Or you can take your trusteeship to another level by building a high performing board that puts the best financial interests of your fund members at the centre of everything you do."

