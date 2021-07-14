NEWS
Superannuation

Super fund awards first ESG mandate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 JUL 2021   12:47PM

A $3.4 billion industry super fund handed its first ESG mandate to an Edinburgh-based fixed income boutique.

First Super has selected Cameron Hume to manage $125 million via its Global Fixed Income ESG Fund, comprising investments in sovereigns, corporates and asset-backed securities.

This is the first ESG mandate the super fund has awarded and, as First Super implements a Responsible Investing Policy, has scope to increase to $500 million.

Cameron Hume was founded in 2011 and now has about US$1.02 billion in funds under management, including the First Super investment.

"ESG has clearly been at the forefront of institutional investors' minds, and managers in equities, infrastructure and property have been talking about it for some time," First Super chief executive Bill Watson said.

"Although managers of fixed income and floating rate debt asset classes have been a bit slower to come to the party, I believe you will see more institutional investors looking for managers in this asset class and other asset classes with a good ESG methodology."

The fund was eager to work with Cameron Hume because of its commitment to the UN Principles of Responsible Investing (UNPRI) and the reputation it has gained for introducing ESG into mainstream bond investing, Watson added.

Also commenting, Cameron Hume managing director and co-founder Chris Torkington said the fund manager is delighted to have been awarded the mandate.

"Institutional investors are becoming increasingly aware of the need to integrate ESG ratings into their investment strategies and Cameron Hume is extremely well placed to help them to do that," he said.

"Using our own proprietary analytics tool, CaTo, and the expertise of our experienced investment team, the Cameron Hume Global Fixed Income ESG Fund makes integrating ESG factors into a fixed-income strategy achievable without sacrificing returns."

Read more: Cameron HumeFirst SuperBill WatsonChris Torkington
VIEW COMMENTS

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
