Executive Appointments
Super fund appoints strategy lead
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 29 MAY 2020   11:25AM

An ethical superannuation fund has appointed a chief strategy officer to help steer the fund through its planned transformation.

Crescent Wealth has confirmed the appointment of Vanessa Liell to the role of chief strategy officer, bringing more than 25 years' experience in strategic communications.

Liell was most recently chief executive of Herd MSL, one of the largest public relations firms in Australia.

Liell will assist Crescent Wealth and its group of entities move through its next phase of growth as it approaches $250 million in funds under management.

Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine said the fund is delighted to welcome Liell to the team.

"Since its founding, Crescent Wealth has achieved significant growth and momentum with over 9000 members. There is a significant opportunity in our market and the appointment of Vanessa aligns with our growth strategy and transformation to a digitally-led, member-centric and customer-driven fund," he said.

Yassine also said COVID-19 has exposed the significant challenge and opportunity for superannuation in Australia.

"We believe the sector has a significant role to play in driving Australia's long-term and sustainable future. Crescent Wealth is one of the funds demonstrating the potential that ethical investment in the real economy has to perform financially and rebuild," he said.

According to APRA's most recent stats, Crescent Wealth has so far paid $9.4 million to members as part of the early release of super scheme.

