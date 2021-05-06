NEWS
Superannuation
Super fund advice not useful: Research
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 6 MAY 2021   12:40PM

While 50% of Australians expect superannuation funds to advise them on retirement, only 16% of those who have sought advice from their fund believe it was useful.

That's a key finding of UK fintech Smart's The future of global retirement report, looking at how those in the world's most advanced defined contribution pension markets think about and prepare for retirement.

The research was commissioned by Smart and conducted by YouGov via online interviews. The results are based on 2014 responses from Australia, 2004 from the UK and 2654 from the US.

In the Australian market, half of the respondents said they would expect to receive advice on retirement from their super fund but less than one fifth said the advice they had received from their fund was useful.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Meanwhile, 53% of Australians said they would expect to seek retirement advice from a financial adviser but of those over 55 years of age who had, just 29% found that advice to be useful.

In comparison, 42% of respondents from the US said they would seek advice from their retirement plan provider. Of the 34% that had turned to their provider for advice, just 9% rated it as most useful; friends and family rated higher.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

In the UK, 39% of respondents said they would expect to receive advice from their pension provider. However, of those who had received advice, again just 9% said the advice their pension provider gave was most useful.

Diving deeper, the research found people across all countries increasingly expect to ease into retirement over a multi-year period. In Australia, 55% of respondents expect retirement to be an event with several stages, and only 16% of over 55-year-olds expect it to be a one-off event.

About one third of respondents of all age groups expect to continue to work part-time during retirement, the research states. Further, about 7% of respondents said they don't ever expect to retire.

Their biggest concern for retirement is the inability to afford their desired lifestyle, while healthcare costs and day-to-day living costs are also of major concern, Aussie respondents said.

