Sunsuper announces investment, insurance changes

Sunsuper is making a raft of changes to its investment fees and costs, transactional and operation costs and the definition of Total & Permanent Disability (TPD).

From October 1, operational fees will rise for most investment options from a minimum of three basis points to as much as nine basis points.

Investment fees will also fall for most options, with the exception of a select few which will increase by $5 per $50,000 invested. These include the Balanced Index, Socially Conscious Balanced, Australian Shares, International Shares and Australian property options.

The diversified bonds option will see a fee increase from $55 per $50,000 invested to $75, emerging markets shares option fees will rise form $10 per $50,000 to $50 and the diversified bonds option fees will rise from $35 to $90 per $50,000 invested.

Sunsuper will also change the strategic asset allocations for its Growth, Balanced, Retirement, Conservative and Balanced index options, as well as the Balanced and Retirement Pools in its Lifestyle Investment Strategy.

For the balanced option, the fund will increase its holding in international shares and alternative strategies, while reducing its holding of private capital and diversified strategies.

For the balanced option and balanced pool the fund has increased its strategic holding in Australian shares, international shares, fixed interest and cash, and reduced its holding of private capital property, diversified strategies and infrastructure.

For its retirement option and retirement pool, the fund will increase its strategic holding in Australian shares, international shares and fixed interest, while reducing its holding in property, diversified strategies and infrastructure.

Its conservative option will hold more Australian shares, international shares and fixed interest, while reducing its holding in property, diversified strategies and infrastructure.

For the balanced index option, the fund will increase its holding of Australian shares and reduce its holding of international shares.

Sunsuper said the changes are due to a number of objective changes which will come into effect 1 October 2020.

Previously the fund's balanced index option was aiming to closely match the return of the performance benchmark, while its new objective is to beat inflation over 10 years.

For investment in Australian equities prior to 1 October 2020, Sunsuper was aiming to beat the performance benchmark by 0.25% over a rolling five-year period, which has now been reduced to three-years.

As of January 1 next year, Sunsuper will close its Capital Guaranteed Investment option. It will also change the name of its Hedge Funds and Alternatives Strategies asset class to simply Alternative Strategies from 1 October 2020.

Elsewhere, the definition of TPD has been updated for AIA insured plans and Sunsuper for life Business plans.

"Members with Total & Permanent Disability cover who experience a catastrophic event or are diagnosed with a specified Medical Condition with no chance of recovery may be paid a single lump sum benefit with no waiting period," Sunsuper said.

"The Medical Conditions include items such as Chronic Lung Disease and Cardiomyopathy."

Prior to 1 October 2020, the TPD definition included a clause that read: "Unable to do basic activities associated with work ever again."

Sunsuper said this applied to members who were not employed immediately prior to their date of disablement.

"For any members who were employed immediately prior to the date of disablement, the definition referred to a clause, 'Unable to do a suited occupation ever again'," Sunsuper said.

"This part of the definition generally requires members to 'be unable ever again to be gainfully employed in his or her usual occupation, or any other occupation for which he or she is reasonably suited by education, training or experience'."

The super fund said in order to improve and standardise TPD definitions, Sunsuper is removing the "Unable to do basic activities associated with work ever again" definition and extending the "Unable to do a suited occupation ever again" definition to members regardless of their employment status.

A Sunsuper spokesperson told Financial Standard: "From 1 October 2020, Sunsuper will be progressively removing the restrictive Activities of Daily Work definition that previously applied to members who were unemployed when they became disabled. There will instead be one TPD definition regardless of employment status, in order to provide greater certainty and clarity to members. This means members will now be assessed against their education, training or experience.

"As a profit-for-members fund, we believe this change is in the best interests of our members and will better support them when they need it most."

Additionally, Sunsuper announced from 1 October those on the Sunsuper for life Corporate and Business plans will no longer require a superannuation guarantee contribution to receive cover.